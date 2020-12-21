School closures: Dundee City Council announces support available to key workers and vulnerable children

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Key workers who require the use of childcare hubs in Dundee during the January lockdown are asked to inform their child’s school by the end of term.

Schools and nurseries in the city will now only be open for key workers and vulnerable children from Thursday, January 7, Dundee City Council has confirmed.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced schools will move to online learning in the new year to help contain a new strain of coronavirus.

The details of key workers who used the community support centres for childcare during lockdown have been retained by nurseries and schools and those places will continue to be available from the start of term.

Meanwhile, parents who regard their employment status to have changed to key worker status from the summer are urged to contact their head teacher to discuss a place for their children.

However parents are asked to do this before the end of term at noon on Wednesday, December 23.

Vulnerable families will be contacted by their nursery or school.

The festive holiday is being extended for all other pupils until Monday, January 11.

Education chiefs at the council say schools and nurseries are preparing materials for all other children to learn remotely at home until at least January 18.

Parents and pupils will be made aware of these arrangements before the end of term.

Children and families convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “While these changes must be frustrating for families, I hope that everyone can understand that we must do all we can to guard against the new strain of coronavirus.

“It is vital that we can provide childcare for key workers and those who used community support centres during the original lockdown and the summer holidays will have a place.

“I would ask other people to think carefully about this resource and that it is only key workers who request places.”

He continued: “This week, nurseries and schools will be explaining directly to children and families exactly what forms of remote learning will be available and how children and young people can continue their learning while they stay at home from January 11.

“Nurseries will also provide activities for young children for that period.

“We will give further information to families about the return to nursery and school when this is available.

“In the meantime, I hope that everyone can enjoy this very different Christmas and stick with the guidance to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Dundee City Council has also said admission dates for all young children who were due to start local authority nursery for the first time in January 2021 will now be rearranged and families will be contacted directly.