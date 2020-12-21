More Covid-19 cases linked to schools across Dundee and Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at schools across Dundee and Fife.

A total of 12 new cases of the virus have been linked to two schools in Dundee and eight in Fife.

An additional positive Covid-19 case has also been linked to a nursery in the Kingdom.

It comes as schools are gearing up to shut for the festive break, with pupils in Dundee coming off at noon on Wednesday and those in Fife coming off on Tuesday.

The First Minister announced at the weekend that schools will now return later than originally planned after the Christmas holidays.

They are to resume from 11 January, with learning taking place online until at least 18 January.

Dundee

Grove Academy confirmed a pupil in S1 has tested positive for the virus.

In a post on social media, the Broughty Ferry school outlined that close contacts of the individual had been contacted and are now required to self-isolate for ten days.

The school remains open as normal.

The positive case comes just a week after Grove’s headteacher, Graham Hutton, called for more online learning following an outbreak at the school.

Five positive cases linked to the school meant 169 pupils and five staff members were having to self-isolate.

Speaking at the time, Mr Hutton said: “This is unsustainable. Pity we are not moving to online learning for the rest of the term, as it would be much safer for all and ensure Christmas is safe.

“We shall now have to balance planning, preparing and teaching in class and providing work online. That is a huge increase workload, but we shall endeavour to do our best, as always.”

A case of Covid-19 has also been linked to Forthill Primary School, which is also in Broughty Ferry.

It is understood at least some parents only learned of the case as they arrived at the school to drop children off this morning.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a case connected with the school and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The school has communicated with all families in its community directly about this.”

Fife

An update provided by NHS Fife revealed that between Friday 18 and Sunday 20 December 2020, there were 11 cases linked to nurseries and schools in the region.

They are spread across one nursery, four primary schools and four secondary schools.

The cases are linked to the following schools:

Carleton Nursery , Glenrothes – 0ne case

Buckhaven Primary School – one case

Carleton Primary School, Glenrothes – 0ne case

Kirkcaldy North Primary School – one case

St Paul’s RC Primary School, Glenrothes – two cases

Auchmuty High School, – Glenrothes – two cases

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy – one case

Kirkcaldy High School – one case

St Andrew’s RC High School, Kirkcaldy – one case

In the update, NHS Fife said: “Cases in nurseries and schools are listed above if there has been an impact on the school or if action is needed to be taken.

“Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”