Perthshire pupils raise more than £10k to help African children living in extreme poverty access education

Perthshire pupils have raised more than £10,000 to support children experiencing severe poverty in Kenya.

The African children will be able to access education thanks to the fundraising efforts of kind-hearted Strathallan School pupils.

The funds were raised through the Strath Kenya Project, which was launched in 2008 and has supported the orphans at Kenya’s Children’s Home.

Pupils raised £10,406 this year which will be used directly to help children access education without any obstacles.

Strathallan student, Tamanna Okhai, said: “Fundraising in school has been continuing despite the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

“Meanwhile, our friends in Kenya have been coping with the daily struggle of extreme poverty, made even more challenging by the pandemic.”

A 15-year-old boy, named Javis, is disabled and faces many obstacles despite longing for an education.

He will be supported to return to school in January despite his condition which means he walks on his knees.

Tamanna explained: “He is desperate to be in class and to have the opportunity to spend time learning and socialising like all young people should.

“Thanks to this year’s donations Strath Kenya will make that happen.”

This year’s funds has also helped a group of young girls from Kilifi by providing sanitary products and educational support which allows them to stay in school and avoid further disadvantages.

School concerts, variety shows and pop-up cafes are just some of the ways the students have continued to support the 12-year-old projects despite the restrictions Covid-19 has brought.

#InternationalDayofDisabledPersons @StrathallanSchl @StrathallanPrep @StrathKenya are actively changing the lives of young people like Javis by getting him into school to be with his friends Help us empower Javis and others like him by making a donation https://t.co/9KW3UHVjQN pic.twitter.com/3mb8iHc0nL — Strath Kenya Project (@StrathKenya) December 5, 2020

Mr David Barnes, Deputy Head Pastoral, has been involved in the project since it began.

He said: “It is not about charity but empowerment, it’s about providing the possibility of a pathway for our Kenyan friends to journey towards their aspirations and dreams.

“This is achieved in a number of ways, from our pupils working directly with the Maasai Girls on STEM Projects out in the Rift Valley, to funding the schooling of destitute children in the Kibera Slum.”

In its 11 years of operation, the project has offered Kenyan children with scholarships to attend the Perthshire school.

That includes 17-year-old Andre Kalama, from Nairobi, who was recently selected to represent his home nation at the African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Mr Barnes added: “Although we have not been able to get out to Kenya this year, all this fundraising will make a tangible difference to our friends there.”

The funds have also helped a further 40 children from the Mashimoni District of the Kibera Slum in Nairobi.

To donated to the school’s Strath Kenya 2021 fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/StrathKenya21