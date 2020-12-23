Kinross pupils spread festive cheer with handmade Christmas cards for care home residents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kinross-shire pupils delivered festive cheer to local care homes with hundreds of handmade Christmas cards for residents.

When their winter ball was cancelled because of Covid-19, senior pupils at Kinross High School decided to make a difference in their community instead.

School captain Olivia Kuijpers helped deliver the cards, which were made by pupils in every year group, to children living in Rachel House Hospice and care home residents at Ashley House.

The pupils also supported local foodbanks to feed struggling families over the festive period.

People in care homes might be feeling quite isolated right now and it’s a really lovely way for us to connect with the community. Olivia Kuijpers.

Olivia, 17, said: “We had a massive uptake and I ended up delivering just over 250 Christmas cards to the local homes.

“They were all handmade by the pupils at the school and by some teachers.

“We thought it would be a lovely way of showing our appreciation and support in such a difficult time.”

The pupils would normally visit the residents before Christmas to sing carols.

“It has given people the chance to think about others who are in difficult situations or who can’t celebrate Christmas in the same way because of health conditions or where they stay,” she added.

“It has been really valuable to teach people and show how they can share a bit of Christmas cheer.

“People in care homes might be feeling quite isolated right now and it’s a really lovely way for us to connect with the community.”

Throughout the year, the pupils have also raised more than £900 for local charities Broke Not Broken and the Stephen Lyon Organisation.

However the charitable pupils did not stop there as they also wanted to ensure struggling families were able to enjoy Christmas.

The school launched the shoebox appeal for local foodbank Broke Not Broken and turned their focus to providing special treats which included luxury hot chocolates, sweets and biscuits.

Dr Graham Armstrong, who leads the appeal, said: “Thank you to everyone who was able to make a donation.

“We’ve collected a phenomenal amount which will really help us let families across Kinross know that we’re thinking of them at Christmas time.”

Head teacher Sarah Brown said: “We have been so proud of all of our young people from S1 to S6 with how resilient they have been.

“The school is unrecognisable compared to how it normally is and they have managed to put a big smile – hidden by the face masks – on everyone’s faces.

“Our S6’s have been absolutely wonderful and have been exemplary in their leadership.

“They really stepped up to the plate and made a lot of little things happen throughout the year.

“They are adding a little bit of normality for every year group and promoting the school ethos while sprinkling a little bit of fun around.”