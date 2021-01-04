Schools closed: How do parents feel about at least three more weeks of home learning?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents across the country are steeling themselves for another episode of home learning.

For three months last year mums, dads and carers became makeshift teachers when schools closed for the first time.

They helped younger children with learning tasks issued by primary schools and cajoled older children into keeping up their studies online.

Many juggled the tutoring role with their own jobs, as they adjusted to working from home.

And many will have had more experience of remote learning when their children self-isolated.

Remote learning

As the First Minister confirmed at least another three weeks of remote learning for most schoolchildren we spoke to some parents to find out how they felt about the decision.

Dawn Dundas, of Arbroath, believes the government has made the right call.

She said: “With this new strain of the virus, we have to err on the side of caution.

“It’s to make sure the NHS copes and we have to make sure our children aren’t put at any unnecessary risk.”

Dawn was creative in teaching her children Kaylee, 9, and Calvin, 5, last time round and intends to take the same approach.

She said: “We are lucky, my husband is working from home and will be for the foreseeable future but I can see how for some people it might be a struggle.

There is a lot of fun-based learning you can do with children, you don’t have to become a teacher and I think that’s where some parents become anxious.” Dawn Dundas, Arbroath

“I took a laid back approach last time. There is a lot of fun-based learning you can do with children, you don’t have to become a teacher and I think that’s where some parents become anxious.

“What is going to be the most important aspect again is wellbeing.”

Adam Davidson, of Dundee, will have a busy house with the second phase of lockdown, with six children at home all day.

But he welcomed the decision to keep schools closed until at least the end of January.

He said: “I totally agree with the government to keep children off.

I’d rather my children were at home safe.” Adam Davidson, Dundee

“Even though kids might not be showing symptoms they can still be carriers.

“I’d rather my children were at home safe.”

Adam is a full-time carer with children aged five, six, eight, 10, 12 and 15 at Craigowl Primary School, Kingspark School and Baldragon Academy.

But he won’t be putting them under pressure to complete work issued by their schools, stating: “What’s it actually going to achieve?”

Jill Wilson, of Glenduckie, near Newburgh, Fife, also agreed with the decision to keep pupils off.

While she returns to work as an estate agent this week, her daughter Lexi, in S1, will be preparing to log onto Bell Baxter High School’s online lessons.

Jill said: “I’m happy about the decision, it’s to keep the kids safe.

“It does seem that this new variant is hitting us hard so I’m happy for them to work from home.

“That’s fine for me, my daughter is a bit older, although I can see why parents of younger children will be worried.”

Impact

Among those worried parents is Elaine Blair, of Perth, who is concerned for the impact on daughter Georgia, 10, an only child.

She said: “We’ve just got back on an even keel, we’ve got back into learning and Georgia was happy to be at school.

“I understand why this has to happen, that we have to keep the kids safe, but I honestly thought they would at least keep primary schools open.”

As a librarian, Elaine was furloughed during the first period of lockdown learning.

We are not teachers but we’ll give it a bash.” Elaine Blair, Perth

She said: “I enjoyed it at the beginning, it was all a novelty, but as April became May and May became June it was becoming tougher and tougher to keep her motivated and by that time she was desperate for some company.

“What has to be done has to be done, the virus is winning and this has to be done. It’s the thought of doing it again, and the weather is not as good this time round.

“I think parents across the country will be feeling the same – we will help our children as much as we can.

“We are not teachers but we’ll give it a bash.”