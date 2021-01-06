Remote learning guidance issued as schools reopen to keyworker and vulnerable children

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There will be no ‘one size fits all approach’ to remote learning as local councils issue new information to help families prepare for remote learning.

Schools reopened today for children of keyworkers and vulnerable young people.

The school holidays have been extended for all other pupils until January 11, when children will learn remotely until at least February 1.

It is understood the Scottish Government will review this decision on January 18.

Nurseries and schools across Tayside and Fife will be confirming the new arrangements directly with families.

Dundee

Dundee teachers and nursery staff will be making “every effort” to ensure that appropriate learning and resources and activities are distributed and available.

Children and families convener Stewart Hunter said remote learning will be appropriately tailored by schools to fit their pupils’ needs.

Secondary schools in the city will also be speaking directly to pupils about the implication home learning may have on their coursework.

Mr Hunter, children and families convener, said: I can appreciate how frustrating more change must be for families, children and young people.

“However I hope that everyone can understand that we must do everything we can to guard against the new strain of coronavirus during what is a new challenge for us all following an extremely difficult festive period.”

He added: “There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to this and remote learning will be tailored appropriately by nurseries and schools for their communities.”

Schools and nurseries will also be available to discuss any concerns parents have.

“This is not an easy time and I have no simple answers to the many questions that have been raised,” he said.

“However I know that our dedicated nursery and school staff will be working tirelessly to help our children and young people.”

Angus

Guidance has also been issued to families whose children will be attending school as normal in Angus.

Children may not be taught by their usual class teachers, however, and learning may differ in an effort to reduce the number of people in schools.

Angus Council wrote: “These arrangements are designed to reduce the transmission of coronavirus and to do this we need to significantly reduce the number of children and young people attending schools until at least February 1, 2021.”

Individual schools are working to manage the balance of in-school and remote learning depending on staff availability and how many children are attending school.

School meals and transport will be available as usual for children attending school and additional payments have been made for families who are in receipt of free school meals.

Fife

Remote learning in Fife may be delivered online or with materials provided to be completed at home.

Schools will contact families before January 11 with their plans for remote learning, according to new guidance issued by the council.

School transport and school meals will also be in place and payments to families eligible for free school meals have been extended by at least a week to cover January 6 to 15.

The council said: “It is important to remind your children that all arrangements for keeping them safe in school and on school transport will remain in place e.g. wearing of face coverings, hand hygiene, physical distancing where possible.”

The decisions are being kept under review and families will be notified of any changes.

“Schools and nurseries have robust measures in place to make sure that any disruption to learning is kept to a minimum,” it added.

Perth and Kinross

Schools will be issuing guidance directly to families ahead of the remote learning period next week.

However the council has confirmed they are extending free school meal provision during remote learning.

Direct payments will be made to eligible families on January 8 for the period of January 7 to 15.

Councillor Caroline Shiers, lifelong learning committee convener, said: “Our teachers and other schools staff have plans in place for situations like this and will build on the experience gained during lockdown to ensure the education of our children and young people is disrupted as little as possible until schools re-open as normal.”