‘It’s a massive concern’: Assessments introduced to replace exams postponed following school closures

Exam replacement assessments which were due to be undertaken by senior pupils will be postponed following coronavirus school closures.

Many pupils were due to take the assessments, introduced following the cancellation of exams, from as early as next week.

Some schools were also expected to offer prelim exams, however the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said this was not a requirement of the grading process.

Harris Academy in Dundee has confirmed its assessment block, due to commence on January 18, is postponed until pupils return to classrooms.

The alternative tests were intended to take place in multiple blocks throughout the academic year. Pupils will be assessed within classrooms during normal double timetabled periods.

My child is right in the middle of the chaos and it’s not nice at all.” Hilary Lumsden

Concerns

Hilary Lumsden’s 15-year-old son Saif Azzam was due to be assessed this month with his S4 peers at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

She is concerned her son will not have adequate time to prepare for his National 5 qualifications.

“It’s a massive concern that the plan has gone out the window. You go through waves of worry and realisation that frankly there’s not a lot we can do about it,” she said.

“My child is right in the middle of the chaos and it’s not nice at all.”

However, Hilary said school staff were doing their best to support pupils.

She said: “Schools have been left to try and make sense of the mess and that’s all they can do because there’s no real direction.

“With National 5s, based on what happened last year, they could have found a way to get these kids through the work without getting bogged down with assessments. It would have been better to focus on catching up in preparation for Highers.”

Dunfermline High School previously postponed its assessment blocks until pupils were due to return on January 18, however it is likely there will be further disruption with closures extended until at least February 1.

Pupils reassured

Forfar Academy, in Angus, had assessments scheduled to take place from January 18 into early February.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Kas Mohamed confirmed the delay and moved to reassure affected families.

He wrote: “We understand the move to remote learning and further delay to our planned assessment window will mean more uncertainty and worry to our senior pupils due to complete SQA courses.

“Please do not worry too much about this. Every secondary school and every senior phase pupil in the country is in the same position.

“In some ways, as we have not had positive cases linked to the school and therefore little time lost to senior pupils requiring to isolate, our pupils will have covered more of the courses than some pupils in other parts of the country.”

Parents will receive updates with the new assessment block, which will take place “as soon as schools return”, he said.

Senior pupils in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, were also due to undertake assessments from January 11 until the beginning of February.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokeswoman said: “Schools are considering how the changes to school attendance will impact on their plans for prelims and assessments and will make provision in line with national guidance.”

Fife Council also said schools will review the decision once they return. Angus and Dundee City councils said schools would make their own arrangements and notify pupils directly.

An SQA spokesman said: “We acknowledge that some schools and colleges may have already run prelims or had plans in place to run a formal prelim diet for Higher and Advanced Higher courses in early 2021. While the decision to hold prelims is one for schools and colleges to make, it is important that learning and teaching time is maximised. There is no requirement for schools and colleges to hold prelims.

“In light of the First Minister’s announcement on January 4 and the move to remote learning, the National Qualifications 2021 Group will consider contingency arrangements for the alternative certification model, should they be needed.”