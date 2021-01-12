Home schooling update to be given in Scottish Parliament tomorrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An update on schools and remote learning arrangements is to be given in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Education Secretary John Swinney is to deliver a statement in Holyrood following a statement on the Scottish Government’s vaccination plan, due to begin at 11am.

His update will include information on support available for pupils.

It will be delivered as news is given of any stricter lockdown measures the government deems necessary.

Virus variant threat

Due to the increased Covid-19 infection rate and the threat of the new coronavirus variant, most pupils are learning at home until at least the end of this month.

Only children of key workers and the most vulnerable children are currently permitted to attend school.

The Scottish Government previously said it hopes schools will fully reopen on February 1, and a review of the situation was due on January 18.

However, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Swinney’s earlier education update would include details about schools and remote learning arrangements.

Lockdown lift ‘very unlikely’

At the government’s daily briefing in Edinburgh on Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was “very unlikely” that the country’s current lockdown, which includes a return to the stay at home advice, would be lifted at the end of the month.

Tightening of pandemic rules could hit takeaways and businesses operating click-and-collect services.

The cabinet met to discuss possible measures on Tuesday morning but Ms Sturgeon said a decision was yet to be reached.