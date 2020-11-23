Leave your tribute to Tayside and Fife’s NHS heroes as we say thank you to health workers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nothing since the guns fell silent at the end of the Second World War has quite tested our collective resolve like coronavirus.

It has been an intense and exhausting few months in which unheard of terms such as pandemic, shielding, social distancing and self-isolating have become part of our daily lexicon.

Indeed, dictionary collator Collins even named ‘lockdown’ as its word of the year, such has been its prominence during 2020.

But during this fraught and frightening period The Courier has had the privilege to document many life-affirming moments of joy, happiness and selflessness.

The carer community and the NHS have been behind many of those positives.

During the first period of lockdown in spring members of the public stood on their doorsteps to clap for carers and adorned their houses with rainbows to show their support.

The Courier has a vital role in scrutinising how the taxpayer-funded NHS operates and the healthcare outcomes it achieves.

© Mhairi Edwards

However, our admiration for the institution and the incredible doctors, nurses and support staff that work within it, is unflinching.

Today The Courier says a sincere thank you for all your efforts to date, and for those yet to come.

As a nation, we are truly grateful.

The Courier wants to hear your tributes to the NHS

We would love to read your thank yous to the NHS heroes who have fought on the Covid-19 frontline.

If you would like to be featured, please send us a brief tribute to the NHS along with a photograph of yourself, your full name, age and hometown to: readerseditor@thecourier.co.uk

Courier readers praise health workers

© Supplied by Gillian Webster

Gillian Webster, 45, from Gauldry, said: “I would like to thank every member of NHS staff, from porter to midwife to consultant doctor, for their admirable and unwavering dedication and commitment during the pandemic.

“Each and every NHS worker is doing a magnificent job in the face of unprecedented adversity and ever-changing regulations. They truly are the unsung heroes of our generation.”

© Supplied by Doug Binnie

Doug Binnie, 66, from Broughty Ferry, said: “No one should ever underestimate the work and commitment of those who work in our NHS.

“If you are inconvenienced by having to wear a face mask briefly as you visit a shop, think about those wrapped from head to toe in personal protective equipment for their entire working day in a very difficult and challenging environment. Then stop complaining.”