Two vehicles and cyclist involved in crash on major north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious road crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist on the A90.

Police were called to the stretch of road near Boddam at around 2.30pm.

It is understood that this is a separate incident from a two-car crash that also happened on the A90 close to the Aberdeenshire village later this afternoon.

A section of the road has been closed off to traffic, with officers diverting vehicles at Toll of Birness and Peterhead.

❗NEW⌚14.47#A90 ⛔CLOSED⛔#A90 is closed in both directions at Boddam due to a serious RTC The road is likely to be closed for some time Emergency service on scene#UseAltRoute #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7So4zXbAt7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 2, 2020

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 2 emergency services were called to the A90 near Boddam, following a crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist.

“The road is currently closed, with diversions in place at Toll of Birness and Peterhead. Emergency services remain at the scene.”