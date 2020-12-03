Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Almost 8in of snow could hit Tayside overnight as the region braces for its first taste of winter – and the coldest night of the year so far.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for the area has been upgraded with blustery spells now expected from 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday, with heavy rainfall predicted in its wake.

The forecaster said 7.8in of snow could land in the highest regions overnight, “significantly affecting” rural roads. The white stuff is also possible at lower levels.

Parts of Fife are also included in the warning area.

Thursday into Friday is predicted to bring the coldest temperatures of 2020 so far, with -10C possible in some parts of Scotland.

Tonight is likely to be the coldest night of #2020 so far🥶 As of 1700, temperatures are already minus 7°C across parts of Scotland and they are likely to fall a few more degrees in places before cloud arrives later in the night ❄️⚠️ #winter pic.twitter.com/Z5neDKWEVo — Met Office (@metoffice) December 3, 2020

The Met Office snow warning for Tayside and Fife reads: “Areas of snow are expected to develop during Thursday evening and the early hours of Friday.

“Snow may briefly settle across areas as low as 150m above sea level, although later in the night and on Friday morning the snow level will likely rise to 500m and above from the east as milder air arrives from the east.

“Snow will then turn to persistent, and at times heavy, rain at lower levels.

“The bulk of snow accumulations will be over hills and mountains. 2-5 cm of snow is possible above 150m, with transient sleet (or) snow at lower elevations.

“Steadily increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 10-20 cm above 400m, significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain.”

A Met Office rain warning will also come into effect at 6am on Friday and last until midnight. The forecaster warned of “persistent rain, heavy at times”.

On Wednesday, Met Office warned that vehicles could become stranded as it issued a warning for snow and ice for parts of Tayside and Fife.