REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 217 new Covid cases in Tayside and Fife, 39 deaths in Scotland

by Reporter
December 12 2020, 3.22pm Updated: December 14 2020, 1.12pm
A total of 217 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past day.

A breakdown of the latest Covid-19 figures for Scotland shows that 46 people in Dundee contracted the disease from Friday into Saturday.

Elsewhere: 108 people tested positive for the virus in Fife, 15 in Angus, and 48 across Perth and Kinross.

Throughout Scotland as a whole a total of 1,064 new coronavirus cases were recorded from Friday into Saturday.

Thirty-nine Scottish coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the past day.

A total of 4,109 people have now died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland.

There are currently 994 people in Scottish hospitals battling the virus, 52 of them in intensive care.

Some 105,370 people have contracted the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 1,258,205 Scots have been tested.

