REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 217 new Covid cases in Tayside and Fife, 39 deaths in Scotland

A total of 217 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past day.
A breakdown of the latest Covid-19 figures for Scotland shows that 46 people in Dundee contracted the disease from Friday into Saturday.
Elsewhere: 108 people tested positive for the virus in Fife, 15 in Angus, and 48 across Perth and Kinross.
Throughout Scotland as a whole a total of 1,064 new coronavirus cases were recorded from Friday into Saturday.
Thirty-nine Scottish coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the past day.
A total of 4,109 people have now died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland.
There are currently 994 people in Scottish hospitals battling the virus, 52 of them in intensive care.
Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps
Some 105,370 people have contracted the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 1,258,205 Scots have been tested.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe