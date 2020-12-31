Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Hundreds of new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths recorded across Tayside and Fife

December 31 2020, 2.51pm Updated: December 31 2020, 3.51pm
More than 300 people tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past day – with 14 more deaths linked to the disease recorded.

Dundee experienced more new Covid-19 cases than any other council in the local area from Wednesday into Thursday at 115.

Elsewhere: 101 people tested positive in Fife, 75 across Perth and Kinross, and 46 in Angus.

Additionally, the deaths of a further six people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been recorded in the kingdom.

There were a further four fatalities across Perth and Kinross, three in Dundee and one in Angus.

Across Scotland as a whole, 68 more Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the past day.

These figures are likely to include newly-registered deaths from throughout the festive period.

A further 2,622 people tested positive for the disease in Scotland in the past day, bringing the total since the outbreak began up to 127,453.

Some 1,174 people are in the country’s hospitals battling the virus, 70 of them in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 14,551 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 1,616 were in Angus, 4,258 in Dundee, 6,278 in Fife, and 2,399 throughout Perth and Kinross.

