Scots prepare for ‘coldest January in nine years’ with weeks of snow and -12C possible

Scotland faces the coldest January for nine years, with the possibility of weeks of snow in the country’s biggest winter test since 2018’s Beast from the East.

Cold air from northern Russia is expected to bring snow flurries early this week, with disruptive showers threatening more widely at the weekend.

The Met Office warned of below-average temperatures during January, with snow risks throughout the month.

The Weather Company forecasters said -12C lows are expected this month.

The weeks ahead are expected to be Scotland’s biggest test since the Beast from the East brought weather chaos to the country.

Some 500 gritting lorries in Scotland dug into winter’s record three million-tonne salt stockpile.

Network Rail prepared dozens of empty “ghost trains” to run at night to keep lines clear of snow.

A “Beast from the East” threatens later in the month as cold air plunges south from the Arctic after a sudden stratospheric warming event.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Monday to Wednesday has brisk northeasterly winds and some wintry showers, with a mix of rain, sleet and snow for the rest of the week for many areas.

“In the middle of January wintry hazards are possible for many areas, but it may become a little less cold for a time in the south.

“January 17-31 will generally be colder than average, with a risk of snowfall and other wintry hazards throughout.”

Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at the Weather Company’s Weather Channel arm, said: “There’s a good chance of -12C in January in Scotland and -8C in England.”

It comes as freezing conditions left roads across Tayside and Fife treacherous on Monday morning.

It was so cold that one youngster in Inchture turned his street into an ice skating rink.

A yellow Met Office weather warning for ice is in place for Tayside and Fife until Tuesday at 11am.