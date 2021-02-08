Something went wrong - please try again later.

The First Minister has told how Scotland is expected to hit its milestone of administering one million vaccinations this week.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said that 866,823 people have received their first dose of a vaccine, an increase of 27,557 on yesterday.

This is three times the number vaccinated last Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon told that around 80,000 people received a first dose of the vaccine over the weekend.

This is more than double the figure of the previous weekend, with Ms Sturgeon adding that in the past seven days more than 290,000 people have received a first dose.

A total of 99.6% of residents in older care homes have received a first jab, which is “a scale of uptake which none of us really believed would be possible”, she said.

More than 95% of over 80-year-olds living in the community have had their first dose of a vaccine and almost 67% of people aged 75-79 and 29% of people aged 70-75 have received a first jab.

Vaccination programme ‘picked up pace’

The First Minister added that Scotland’s vaccination programme “undoubtedly picked up pace considerably over the course of the last week”.

But she warned that the first dose of a vaccine does not begin to have a protective effect until around two or three weeks after it is received.

Ms Sturgeon said we “don’t yet know that the vaccine will stop you from getting Covid or transmitting it to someone else, although there is growing evidence that vaccination does have some impact on transmission”.

She told the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing that everyone including those who get the first dose of the vaccine needs to be careful and stick to lockdown restrictions.

5 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

Scotland has recorded a further 5 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figure brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,443.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 928 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 584 on Sunday.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.6%, down slightly from 6.9% of the previous day.

A total of 71 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across Tayside and Fife.

This includes 11 cases in Dundee, 17 in Angus, 21 in Perth and Kinross and 22 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began 21,684 people across Tayside and Fife have tested positive for the virus.

There have been 6,002 positive cases in Dundee, 2,714 in Angus, 3,751 in Perth and Kinross and 9,178 in Fife.

A total of 839 coronavirus deaths have been registered in Tayside and Fife since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,672 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, an decrease of 38 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 108 are in intensive care.