Scotland records 61 further coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded a further 61 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figure brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,383.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 895 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,149 on Thursday.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.9%, which remains the same as the previous day.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said this is the second day in a row the test positivity rate has been below 5% and is very encouraging news.

He said the estimated R number, between 0.7 and 0.9 also represents the progress that is being made.

There are currently 1,794 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, an decrease of 18 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 123 are in intensive care.

Vaccinations- highest daily total

So far 742,512 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

This is an increase of 48,165 from Thursday, making it the largest daily increase since the vaccination programme began and also double the number vaccinated last Friday.

A total of 99% of older care home residents have received a vaccine, along with 93% of all care home residents.

In the over-80s group, 92% have now received at least one dose, while 47% of 75-79 year-olds living in the community have been given their first jab along with 16% of the 70-74 year-olds in the community.

Mr Swinney also spoke about a trial mobile vaccination clinic in Tayside, run by the Scottish Ambulance Service, to make it easier for people in all parts of Scotland to get vaccinated.

The modified coach, has been travelling to remote and rural parts of Perthshire, delivering the vaccine to over 70-year-olds and clinically vulnerable people who are unable to leave the house.

He said: “The feedback that we have had from people who have had the vaccine in this way has been hugely positive. We are working with the Scottish Ambulance Service and other health boards to see if this model can be rolled out in other remote and rural areas of the country.”

Vaccination centres prioritised for road clearing

Road clearing due to bad weather will be prioritised around vaccination centres, Mr Swinney confirmed.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for snow in parts of Scotland in the coming days, but Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government and its partners are working to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

He said: “We’re prioritising the clearance of roads in and around vaccination centres, that is standard practice around NHS facilities wherever there is snow or ice.

“These measures should help to ensure that people are able to meet their destinations.”

He added that those invited for a vaccination who are unable to make their appointment due to the weather conditions, can rearrange by following the instructions on the letter they received.

New testing centre for asymptomatic people

A testing centre for asymptomatic people will open next week in Fife.

The centre, part of a drive by the Scottish Government to test people in the community regardless of symptoms, will open in Cowdenbeath on Wednesday, while four more will open in Fife in the coming weeks.

Mr Swinney said proposals for similar centres from 19 local authorities were expected to be agreed by the end of Friday, and further agreements are due to be reached next week.

Lateral flow tests will be used at the centres, but any positive cases will be confirmed using the more sensitive PCR tests.

Mr Swinney said: “The targeted expansion of testing in these communities will help more people find out if they have Covid, even if they don’t have symptoms.

“It will help them to know if they or their contacts need to self-isolate and will therefore play an important part in helping us to stop the spread of the virus.”

Support for Businesses

For hospitality and retail businesses on mainland Scotland, the deadline for applying for top up grants as part of the Strategic Framework Businesses Fund is today.

The top-up grants were announced in December and for larger hospitality businesses, is worth £25,000 and £9,000 for larger leisure and retail premises.