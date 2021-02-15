Something went wrong - please try again later.

People travelling into Scotland from overseas must enter into a quarantine hotel for 10 days from today.

The new rules mean that all international travellers arriving directly into Scotland by air from outside the rest of the UK, Ireland or other parts of the common travel area, will be required to spend 10 days in a specially assigned hotel for the period of isolation.

During that period they will be tested for the virus twice, on day two and day eight of their stay.

Travellers from Ireland to Scotland will also be required to follow these rules if they have come from a high risk country.

The regime is stricter than that imposed by the UK Government, which is only applying such a rule to travellers from 33 high risk countries.

Speaking about the new rules at her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is of course up to every government to make their own judgment and take their own decisions. But at the moment anyone who lands at an airport elsewhere in the UK and then travels on to Scotland won’t be put into a hotel for managed isolation if their flight is from a destination outside the UK’s list of high-risk countries.”

Instead this group will be required to quarantine at home for 10 days after returning to Scotland, with two coronavirus tests.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The reason why we have decided to adopt stricter rules is because we think it is important to go as far as we can.”

But she stressed a common approach to travel restrictions across the four nations of the UK would be “preferable” as she said Scottish ministers would try to persuade the UK Government “to adopt more comprehensive measures”.

No covid-19 deaths recorded

Scotland has recorded zero deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 6,715.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 559 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these cases, 22 were in Tayside and 25in Fife. Eight cases were registered in Angus, while Dundee and Perth and Kinross both registered seven cases.

Since the start of the pandemic Tayside and Fife have registered 870 deaths from coronavirus and 22,091 cases of the virus.

The daily test positivity rate is 7%, down slightly from 7.3% on the previous day.

There are 1,428 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 15 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 102 are in intensive care, an decrease if two.

Vaccine uptake beyond 80% target

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told how 1,255,190 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 31,416, from the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon said levels of uptake of the vaccine had so far been “significantly beyond” the target of 80% set out in the deployment plan.

She said “pretty much everybody” living in care homes for older people had been given their first injection, with this also applying to “close to 100%” of the estimated number of people aged over 80 and living in the community.

Meanwhile, more than 99% of those aged 75 to 79 have had their first injection, along with 85% of those aged 70 to 74 – with Ms Sturgeon saying many in this group are “maybe getting vaccinated today”.

More than half (53%) of those aged 65 to 69 have also had their first jab.

The First Minister, speaking at her regular coronavirus briefing, said: “These are without a doubt significant achievements.

“In the weeks ahead we expect the first doses that have now been given to people in these groups will reduce deaths from Covid significantly, and they will also have an impact, although perhaps a smaller one, on hospital admissions.”

Ms Sturgeon said, however, that the rate of vaccination “may well decline a bit” this week.

“We are unlikely to vaccinate more than 30,000 people a day this week,” she said.

The First Minister explained this was because of high uptake of the vaccine in recent weeks and because of a lower supply of vaccine available.

But she said vaccinators would be able to “pick up the pace….as soon as supplies allow”.

Ministers satisfied vaccine target is met

More than 388,000 Scots received their first dose of the vaccine over the last week – including 81,745 people who got their first jabs over the course of the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon said.

With the Scottish Government having pledged to offer all those aged 70 and above, as well as those classed as extremely clinically vulnerable, their initial injection by February 15, Ms Sturgeon said ministers were “satisfied we have met that target”.

She stated: “Everyone in these groups has been offered the vaccine.

“However…. as will be the case in any large scale system we can’t rule out that some people might have slipped through the cracks, perhaps wrong addresses or letters going astray or of some other reason.”

The First Minister urged those who have not yet received an appointment to first contact their GP.

And she pledged: “We will get to everybody. This is a vaccination programme in which nobody is going to be left behind.”