Tayside and Fife record 17 new coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Tayside and Fife have recorded 17 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded six deaths, Perth and Kinross saw eight, while Angus had one and Dundee had two.

The area also saw 214 new cases up from 165 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 39 in Angus, 52 in Dundee, 53 in Perth and Kinross and 70 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 92 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,468.

Nicola Sturgeon said the National Record of Scotland (NRS) data – which records all cases where coronavirus is a suspected cause or contributory factor – now stood at 7,448.

She said the week on week figures were down by 23.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,656 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.5%, down from 11.1% on the previous day.

There are 2,003 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 14 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 156 are in intensive care, an increase of six.

Public Health Scotland said 309,909 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 8.30am on Wednesday January 20, an increase of 25,327 from the previous day.

It added that 4,170 people have received the second dose, an increase of 284.

Ms Sturgeon said case numbers across the country appear to have stabilised and “may even be declining” but remain too high.

She added that hospital admissions are 30% higher than at the peak of the first wave.

While intensive care admissions are below those of the first peak they “have almost doubled since the turn of the year”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 19,533 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,297 were in Angus, 5,519 in Dundee, 8,370 in Fife, and 3,347 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 681.

January 19 – 71 Scottish coronavirus deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded 13 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded four deaths, Perth and Kinross saw four, while Angus had one and Dundee also had four.

The area also saw 165 new cases.

The new positive cases include 22 in Angus, 34 in Dundee, 27 in Perth and Kinross and 82 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 71 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,376

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,165 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.1%, down from 12.3% on the previous day.

There are 1,989 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 30 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 150 are in intensive care, an increase of four.

However 284,582 people have now received the first dose of the vaccination, an increase of 19,591 from the previous day.

The Public Health Scotland statistics indicate that 3,886 people have received the second dose, an increase of 188.

School closure review February 2

Schools will remain closed until mid-February, the first minister told the Scottish Parliament, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The situation is to be reviewed on February 2, Ms Sturgeon added.

She described the situation as an “extraordinary challenge” during her address at Holyrood.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 19,319 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,258 were in Angus, 5,467 in Dundee, 8,300 in Fife, and 3,294 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 664.