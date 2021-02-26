Tayside and Fife record four coronavirus deaths as Scotland records a further 27 fatalities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 27 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Of these, four were in Tayside and Fife, with two in Fife and one each in Dundee and Angus.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 7,111.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 581 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Tayside registered 29 cases, with 17 in Perth and Kinross, 10 in Dundee and two in Angus, while Fife registered 41.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 915 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.3% down from 3.7% on the previous day.

There are 924 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 43 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 80 are in intensive care.

Vaccination update

A total of 1,542,929 people in Scotland have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 65,340 have received their second dose.

The way Public Health Scotland reports vaccination figures will change from today.

They will begin publishing first dose statistics for all age groups, and the way they record the age of people being vaccinated has also been refined.

Previously, where someone was over 69 and a half, they would have been included in the figures for those aged 70-74. Under the revised system, reporting will be based on a persons age as it would be on March 31.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said this would “bring us into line with the approach taken in England and Wales”.

This means that the new percentage figures reported today are calculated on a slightly different basis from ones previously reported and now show that 94% of 65 to 69-year-olds have received a first dose of the vaccine compared to yesterday’s figure which reported 85%.

Second stage of vaccine programme

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that Scotland will follow Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice on the next stage of the coronavirus vaccination programme.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase two of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.

Support for health and social care workforce

A new service called the Workforce Specialist Service launched today will supplement local staff support arrangements that are already in place for the health and social care workforce.

It will provide confidential and expert care for professionals who are suffering from a range of issues including stress, anxiety, depression or addiction.

Details of how to use the service are available through the National Wellbeing Hub.