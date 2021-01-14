Funeral of former Montrose star Chic McLelland held in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Friends, colleagues and former players were among the well-wishers who turned out to pay their respects to former Aberdeen player and coach Chic McLelland.

The funeral of the much-loved defender and youth coach, who passed away in December following a decade-long battle with dementia, was held in the city this afternoon.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 people were allowed to attend Chic’s funeral.

However, his hearse was driven past Pittodrie Stadium before continuing to Aberdeen Crematorium to give people the opportunity to pay their respects.

Among those in attendance was Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie, who was part of the youth setup at Aberdeen while Chic was a coach.

Barry O’Neill, a director at Montrose where Chic ended his playing career and had a spell as manager, was also present.

Well-wishers lined the pavement outside the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie as the cortege drove past, while flags of both Aberdeen and Montrose were held aloft