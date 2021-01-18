Scots actor Andy Gray, famous for roles in City Lights and River City, dies aged 61

Something went wrong - please try again later.

River City actor Andy Gray has died at the age of 61.

The Perth-born star was best known for his role as Pete Galloway on the BBC Scotland soap.

He also played the role of Chancer in hit Scottish TV show City Lights, with Gerard Kelly, and was a regular on the comedy sketch show Naked Video.

He was also a very well-known figure on the Scottish panto circuit.

River City co-stars have been paying tribute to the man they’ve described as ‘one of the most popular to pass through Shieldinch’.

BBC Scotland director Steve Carson said: “We are deeply saddened by the news that one of Scotland’s much loved comedy actors and close friend to many at BBC Scotland has passed away.

“Among many roles for the BBC he will always be lovingly remembered as audience favourites, the iconic ‘Chancer’ in City Lights and the silver-tongued entertainer Pete Galloway in River City. On-screen and in person he could always make you laugh and was one of the kindest people to have around on any production. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Capital Theatres, Edinburgh, tweeted: “It is with enormous sadness that we have heard of the passing of our dear colleague and panto star, Andy Gray. We are still reeling from the news and are absolutely devastated.

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture, Fiona Hyslop, said: “Andy Gray brought so much joy and laughter to theatre audiences. He was a stage and screen institution – his family will sorely miss him but Scotland will also miss one of its best-known sons of stage.”

Davie Greig wrote: “So very sad to hear of the death of Andy Gray, one of Scotland’s greatest stage comedians, a gloriously gifted improviser and superb actor with a rare gift for connecting to an audience. Edinburgh loved him. Andy’s gift was timing. Alas, he’s been taken from us far too soon.”