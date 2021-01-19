A further 71 coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland, with schools to remain closed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There have been 71 new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the total to 5,376 north of the border.

There are 1,189 patients in hospital with confirmed cases, with 150 being treated in intensive care.

There are now 164,927 people who have tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

Schools will remain closed until mid-February, the first minister told the Scottish Parliament today, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The situation is to be reviewed on February 2, Ms Sturgeon added.

Lockdown restrictions will remain in place until the same date, and will also be reviewed on February 2.

The first minister described the situation as an “extraordinary challenge” during her address at Holyrood.

In total, 284,582 people have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.