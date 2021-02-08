PICTURES: Blizzards wreak havoc on Tayside and Fife roads – but bring lockdown snow joy to sledgers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy snowfall caused havoc for motorists – and delight for sledgers – across Tayside and Fife on Monday, with forecasters warning more wintry weather is on the way.

Families took to hills across Dundee, Perth and Angus to make the most of the conditions after the local area was hit by relentless snow showers.

The conditions also caused chaos on roads across Tayside and Fife – and even led to delays for people queuing up for Covid-19 vaccinations in Dundee.

In Perth and Kinross, Precinct Street, leading out of Coupar Angus, had to be sealed off due to subsidence. Council crews are investigating.

It was one of three roads in Perth and Kinross which were forced to close because of weather conditions.

The A93 at Glenshee and the C446 Tullymurdoch Road, between Alyth and Blackwater, were also shut on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, in west Fife, sub-zero overnight temperatures and snow caused difficulties for some commuters.

Drivers were urged to drive with extreme caution after snow drifts covered both the north and southbound lanes of the M90 on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing.

Spate of crashes across Tayside and Fife

Treacherous conditions in Dunfermline resulted in long tailbacks as vehicles struggled to access the steep incline at Townhill, while visitors to Queen Margaret Hospital in the town also faced delays due to snow on the B912 which caused long queues at the hospital entrance.

Snow and black ice caused a number of crashes across the region.

Police were forced to closed the B9157 Dalgety Bay to Kirkcaldy for a time following a two-vehicle collision close to Orrock Quarry while further north, a tractor and trailer crashed into the grass verge, blocking the Pitscottie to Craigtoun road in both directions for around an hour while recovery of the vehicle got under way.

The blizzards, which started on Sunday night, also resulted in a two-car collision in Victoria Road, Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were alerted around 12.40am.

“No one was injured as a result of the incident and the road was closed between Alexander Street and Victoria Road,” she said.

Albert Street and the Hilltown in the city were both covered in snow and ice, with cars and pedestrians struggling to navigate the steep streets.

Marc Garty, who owns Just Right For Reptiles in Stobswell, said: “I think it’s fair that they’re telling people to keep safe and avoid travel if they have to.

“Walking is also a lot harder, especially for older people.”

Darren Baker, a 22-year-old employee at Premier Hilltown, said: “When my taxi was bringing me down this morning he had to hold the brake the whole time and the car just slipped down.”

“Treacherous” conditions were also reported in Angus.

More snow is on the way, says forecaster

Sarah Kent, a weather expert at the UK Met Office, said Dundee and the surrounding areas would see even more snowfall in the coming days.

She said: “We’re going to keep seeing cold, easterly winds coming in for the next few days and they’ve picked up some moisture, so we are going to see shower after shower after shower.

“While there is that yellow warning for all of eastern Scotland, there’s now an amber warning nestled within that from 3am to 9pm tomorrow.

“Dundee is lying right on the edge of that amber warning right now, so it will be seeing snow showers, and if we see any changes we may well adjust that warning area.

“I really encourage people to stay up to date with their radio or local news so they know what’s going on.”