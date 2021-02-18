Something went wrong - please try again later.

Only one week ago, locals across Tayside and Fife were opening their doors on to scenes that were almost Arctic.

Blizzards left rural roads blocked by several feet of drifting snow, with cars stranded, avalanches reported on local hills, and temperatures plummeting to -18.2C in Perthshire.

One week on, things couldn’t look much different.

Our photographers went out to revisit spots across Tayside and Fife to see how their images from last week compare following the thaw.

Use the slider to compare these photographs taken during and after the white-out.

Millais Viewpoint in Rodney Gardens, Perth

Finlathen Park, Dundee

Riverside Park, Glenrothes

The Friarton Bridge

Perth with the River Tay

Fountainbleau Drive, Dundee

Keptie Pond, Arbroath

The North Inch, Perth

Balmachie Road, Carnoustie

High Street, Monifieth

Carnoustie

Norie Miller Walk, Perth