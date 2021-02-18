Only one week ago, locals across Tayside and Fife were opening their doors on to scenes that were almost Arctic.
Blizzards left rural roads blocked by several feet of drifting snow, with cars stranded, avalanches reported on local hills, and temperatures plummeting to -18.2C in Perthshire.
One week on, things couldn’t look much different.
Our photographers went out to revisit spots across Tayside and Fife to see how their images from last week compare following the thaw.
Use the slider to compare these photographs taken during and after the white-out.
Millais Viewpoint in Rodney Gardens, Perth
Finlathen Park, Dundee
Riverside Park, Glenrothes
The Friarton Bridge
Perth with the River Tay
Fountainbleau Drive, Dundee
Keptie Pond, Arbroath
The North Inch, Perth
Balmachie Road, Carnoustie
High Street, Monifieth
Carnoustie
Norie Miller Walk, Perth
