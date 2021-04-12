Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Replacement buses put on between Inverness and Perth as train derailment disruption continues

by David Walker
April 12 2021, 8.42am Updated: April 12 2021, 7.15pm

The Highland Mainline railway line between Inverness and Perth remains shut today following a train derailment at the weekend.

Replacement buses are being put on throughout the day for those making essential journeys.

A train derailed during testing near Dalwhinnie at 3.10am on Saturday.

It was travelling south when the last two carriages derailed, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

They are investigating the cause of the incident.

The train was not a passenger service and no one was injured.

It is understood some of the tests being carried out at the time included examining the stepping distances from the train doors to the platforms and the length of the train.

ScotRail confirmed that buses would be put on between Inverness and Perth while work was undertaken to recover the carriages.

The rear power car and coach need to be re-railed, with track and signalling repairs also needed before the line can be reopened.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our engineers are working around-the-clock to re-rail the train, assess and damage to the track and complete its repair. We’ll restore services for customers as soon as possible.”

Services from Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh to Inverness will terminate at Blair Atholl, with the exception of the 10.36am one.

Services from Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh will terminate at Kingussie and restart from Blair Atholl with the exception of the 10.36am Inverness to Edinburgh service, which will terminate at Kingussie and restart from Perth.