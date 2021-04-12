Replacement buses put on between Inverness and Perth as train derailment disruption continues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Highland Mainline railway line between Inverness and Perth remains shut today following a train derailment at the weekend.

Replacement buses are being put on throughout the day for those making essential journeys.

A train derailed during testing near Dalwhinnie at 3.10am on Saturday.

It was travelling south when the last two carriages derailed, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

They are investigating the cause of the incident.

RAIB is deploying inspectors to gather evidence following the #derailment of a test train at #Dalwhinnie on the Highland Line in Scotland. The train consisted of a short-form HST that was travelling south when the last two vehicles derailed in proximity to points. — RAIB (@raibgovuk) April 10, 2021

The train was not a passenger service and no one was injured.

It is understood some of the tests being carried out at the time included examining the stepping distances from the train doors to the platforms and the length of the train.

ScotRail confirmed that buses would be put on between Inverness and Perth while work was undertaken to recover the carriages.

The rear power car and coach need to be re-railed, with track and signalling repairs also needed before the line can be reopened.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our engineers are working around-the-clock to re-rail the train, assess and damage to the track and complete its repair. We’ll restore services for customers as soon as possible.”

The Highland Mainline remains closed between Blair Atholl & Kingussie due to a test train derailing on Friday evening. For those travelling, we're operating replacement transport between Inverness and Perth to connect you with train services on either side. pic.twitter.com/KxfFkVu2ru — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 12, 2021

Services from Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh to Inverness will terminate at Blair Atholl, with the exception of the 10.36am one.

Services from Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh will terminate at Kingussie and restart from Blair Atholl with the exception of the 10.36am Inverness to Edinburgh service, which will terminate at Kingussie and restart from Perth.