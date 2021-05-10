‘They should be made to do community service’: Bucksburn councillor calls for greater deterrent after rise in ‘mindless’ anti-social behaviour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen city councillor has called for greater deterrents to be put in place after her area was targeted by a rise in “mindless” youth violence and anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Avril MacKenzie, who represents Bucksburn, said groups of young thugs have been terrorising residents in the area for weeks – with a 10-year-old boy threatened at knife point by one gang.

She would like to see the introduction of mandatory “community service” given to youths who break the law to as a way to curb anti-social behaviour.

“I see them quite regularly in the park of Mill Hill Brae and I know of one incident where a young guy jumped over a garden wall and attacked a resident”, she said.

“I’ve seen that they are making more patrols, but the problem is that there is very little they can do.

“But unless there’s changes in legislation – like in days gone by – where these teenagers would have been made to do community service local people will continue to be threatened.

“There needs to be a change in law that might act as some sort of deterrent.”

North-east police crews have said they are cracking down after residents reported the rise in “mindless” anti-social behaviour across Bucksburn – with officers now carrying out “dedicated patrols” to cope with the problem.

One woman in the area said she has been targeted by the thugs – many of whom are female – with other residents understood to have made a “multitude” of complaints over the last few weeks.

Video footage, seen by the Press and Journal, shows one incident in which a young woman is being violently attacked by another.

A second piece of footage, taken by a home doorbell camera, recorded a group of young women breaking off car windscreen wipers and kicking over bins.

Police Scotland’s north-east division said it is “committed” to making sure the Bucksburn community is a “safe and enjoyable place for everyone”.

It is understood a police are dealing with the physical assault of a 13-year old girl at the Greenburn Pavilion on March 29, 2021.

A 15-year-old girl is now the subject of a report to the Youth Justice Management Unit as a result.

Another 15-year old girl has also been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit after she was spotted on video vandalising a car and pulling over bins.

Chief Inspector Jamie Harrison, the local area commander, said: “There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents involving young people in the Bucksburn area recently, a number of which have been attributed to a small group.

“Local officers are working closely with partners to address these issues and find meaningful solutions to direct our young people away from this mindless activity.

“Dedicated patrols are being carried out in the area, with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with our young people, offering support and discouraging antisocial behaviour.”

Chief Harrison also urged those who witness antisocial behaviour or any other type of criminal behaviour to report it to Police Scotland.