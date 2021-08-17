Leeds murder suspect thought to have travelled by train through Fife and Tayside

The husband of a woman found murdered in Leeds is thought to have travelled by train through Fife and Tayside on his way to Aberdeen.

Mark Barrott was caught on CCTV on Huntly Street in the city centre of Aberdeen on Sunday at around 9pm.

He had earlier travelled by train from Leeds to Edinburgh before catching another service to the north-east of Scotland.

Detectives investigating murder

Detectives who are investigating the murder of his wife, Eileen Barrott, are keen to speak to Mr Barrott, and have urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.

The 54-year-old is wanted as a suspect for the murder of Mrs Barrott, who was 50.

Mrs Barrott was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of Leeds on Sunday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, senior investigating officer, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.”

DCI Rolfe reminded the public not to approach Mr Barrott.

‘Do not approach him’ warning

She said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”