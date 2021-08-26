Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Two-year-old toddler dies after horror Highland car crash

By David Mackay
August 26 2021, 3.51pm Updated: August 26 2021, 4.39pm
Iain Mackay, 2, from Wick, has died following the A99 crash.
Iain Mackay, 2, from Wick, has died following the A99 crash.

A two-year-old boy has died following a horror car crash in Caithness.

Iain Mackay, from Wick, was a passenger in a blue Peugeot 208 in the weekend incident, which left three others in hospital with serious injuries.

The car collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai at about 4.45pm on Sunday on the A99 Lybster road.

‘An unbearably tragic loss’

Iain was airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment after the incident at Occumster.

His condition was described as critical at the time.

However, police have now confirmed the toddler has died from his injuries.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with Iain’s family, following their unbearably tragic loss.

“Three women also sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to please assist our inquiries, as we work to establish the full circumstances.

 

“If you were in the area and may have seen either of the cars involved, or have possible dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please get in touch with police.”

What happened?

Police closed the A99 for about eight hours at the weekend for a collision investigation to take place.

The 25-year-old woman driving the Peugeot and a female passenger, 26, were both taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, also with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101 while quoting incident number 2828 from August 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]