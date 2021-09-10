Comedian Janey Godley withdraws from Aberdeen pantomime ‘by mutual agreement’

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has been axed from an Aberdeen pantomime as a row over historic offensive online posts rages on.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) has announced the star has been cut from the production of Beauty and the Beast at His Majesty’s Theatre.

It comes less than 24 hours after the Scottish Government ditched the 60-year-old from a Covid safety advertising campaign – as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this morning told the BBC the remarks were “completely out of order and unacceptable”.

Her posts targeted Black American rappers Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, as well as singer Kelly Rowland.

US publication the Daily Beast – which uncovered tweets, some a decade old – described them as “obscenely racist”.

Publicly-funded arts body APA continued to back their star earlier this week, despite the unearthing of old tweets using highly offensive words known to be derogatory to those with disabilities – as well as poking fun at the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Some of the north-east’s most vulnerable enjoy the panto every year.

But, with pressure mounting throughout the week for action to be taken, this afternoon a Crossroads Pantomimes and Aberdeen Performing Arts issued a joint statement.

Their spokeswoman: “Today Janey Godley, by mutual agreement with Crossroads Pantomimes and Aberdeen Performing Arts, has withdrawn from Beauty and the Beast at HMT Aberdeen this Christmas.

“We do not condone any form of discrimination, nor do we condone online bullying, trolling and abuse.

“We recognise that the only appropriate course of action in these circumstances was for her to step down.

“Earlier in the week Janey Godley apologised unreservedly for past comments she had made on social media.

“Further casting announcements for the pantomime will be made later in the year.”

Arbroath performance to go ahead

Meanwhile, an appearance by Janey Godley at the Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath is still set to go ahead.

Colin Knight, Senior Manager with ANGUSalive said, “We are very excited to be re-opening The Webster Memorial Theatre after many months of closure.

“Janey Godley is booked to perform with us in Arbroath as part of her up and coming national tour and is a comedian who has helped bring cheer to many people throughout the lockdown period.

“Janey has apologised for historic tweets that have surfaced recently and any offence that these have caused.

“We are sure our audiences will enjoy the shows in early October and these shows will go ahead.”

Lumsden: ‘All of Aberdeen is now watching’ APA on Godley row

It follows criticism from North East MSP Douglas Lumsden over the delay on a rethink – as he told APA chief executive Jane Spiers he feared bosses were “oblivious” to the “completely offensive” posts.

“I am confident that Aberdeen Performing Arts deplores racism in any form and I am positive that your organisation would not knowingly promote someone with racists views or who has made racist comments,” he said earlier.

“For clarity, I am calling into question Ms Godley’s suitability to appear in a family show at His Majesty’s Theatre, not on the basis of the content of her professional act, but because of the derogatory and racist comments made by Jane Godley.

“I would therefore urge you to give serious consideration to allowing Ms Godley to continue to appear in this year’s pantomime as all of Aberdeen is now watching.”

The Conservative, who remains a city councillor, also claimed Aberdeen’s “core values of tolerance” would “very much be at risk” by the continued involvement of the comedian in the show.

Janey Godley’s apology over ‘offensive, hurtful language’

Ms Godley yesterday apologised, tweeting: “I thought being an outspoken comedian meant I could get away with saying anything I wanted and people would accept that and wouldn’t take it out of context, but that’s completely wrong.

“I have to stand up and own my offensive hurtful language and apologise.

“They have terrible, horrific undertones and I deserve all the criticism that comes my way.

“If I can’t own the shame of these words I would be disingenuous to everyone who supported me.

“I am so sorry to everyone I hurt.”