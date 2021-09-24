Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Scotland records 50 further deaths in highest total since February 23

By Steven Rae
September 24 2021, 3.02pm Updated: September 24 2021, 3.16pm
There has been a further rise in deaths linked to Covid.
There has been a further rise in deaths linked to Covid.

Fifty further people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 across Scotland.

The number of fatalities is the highest recorded in a day since since February 23, when 56 people died having tested positive for the virus.

It is the third day in a row that the number of deaths is above 30 – with 37 reported on Thursday and 31 on Wednesday.

Four of the latest deaths recorded were in Fife, with none in Angus, Dundee or Perth and Kinross.

It takes the total since last March to 8,514. This figure relates to people who died having tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

The latest statistics also show that 3,667 new cases of the virus have been identified in the latest 24-hour period.

There are currently 1,011 coronavirus patients in hospital and 79 are being treated in intensive care.

The total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is now at 550,090.

Meanwhile 4,168,278 people have now had their first vaccination and 3,820,182 having received their second jab.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says that while cases “continue to fall” in Scotland, it “takes time for that to be followed by a fall in the numbers in hospital/ICU or, sadly, dying”.

She tweeted to say her condolences are with the loved ones of those who have died, and that “today’s number of deaths reminds us of the risks of this virus and the need for continued care”.

It comes after Ms Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that people attending large-scale events and nightclubs in Scotland will have to show Covid-19 vaccine passports from October 1.

It means that staff at venues including football grounds will be expected to check the Covid vaccination status of people attending – although not every supporter will be checked under the guidelines set out.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She insists “a pragmatic and sensible approach will be taken to each piece of guidance” – and is urging venues to “use common sense”.

A Covid status app will be made available – but people can also request a paper copy.

At smaller events, it is likely that everyone’s vaccine record will need to be checked.

However at bigger events organisers will be expected to carry out “a reasonable number of checks”.

Ministers have vowed to keep the measures under review.

