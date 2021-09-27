Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I told her to sing her heart out’: Mother of Scots teen Eilidh MacLeod says world was ‘torn apart’ by Manchester bomb blast

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 7.00pm Updated: September 27 2021, 7.01pm
Eilidh MacLeod was one of 22 victims at the Manchester bombing in 2017. Photo: PA/Shutterstock

A Western Isles mother told how she heard an enormous explosion and her world was “torn apart” as her teenage daughter died in the Manchester Arena bombing, the public inquiry into the terror attack heard.

Marion MacLeod had arrived outside the arena to collect her daughter Eilidh, 14, and her friend who had been to the Ariana Grande concert.

Mrs MacLeod, from Barra in the Outer Hebrides, had travelled south with her daughter, a music lover and bagpipe player, staying over in a hotel in Manchester close to the Arena.

‘The ground shook’

Her daughter, the middle one of three sisters, was “beyond excited” to be attending the event, Mrs MacLeod said in a statement read to the inquiry, the pair using Facetime and swapping messages during the show.

Mrs MacLeod said: “She was loving life and I told her to sing her heart out and dance the night away.

Eilidh MacLeod travelled from Manchester to Barra for the Ariana Grande concert. Photo: PA

“I told that I would be there to collect her later and that I loved her.”

Later she went to meet her daughter and her friend when the show was due to finish.

She added: “As I left our hotel I messaged Eilidh asking if the concert was over and she messaged back saying it was the last song.

“It was 10.29pm. I was just about at the corner across the road from the Arena where I told Eilidh I would be waiting for them when I heard an enormous explosion.

“The ground shook and that was when our whole world was torn apart.”

A memorial trust has since been established in Eilidh’s name to help others in Barra to enjoy the teenager’s love of music and life.

‘She enriched the lives of many’

Eilidh entered the City Room, the foyer to the Arena, at 10.30pm at the end of the show.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device a minute later with Eilidh standing just four metres away.

Eilidh MacLeod had a strong passion for music. Photo: Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust

A post-mortem examination and reports from bomb blast wave experts and pathology reports all concluded Eilidh’s injuries were not survivable.

Sir John Saunders, chairman of the inquiry said: “Eilidh lived on the beautiful island of Barra and the beauty of the surroundings where she was brought up shone out in her personality.

“She enriched the lives of many.”

The inquiry, sitting in Manchester, is look at how and in what circumstances each of the 22 victims died on May 22 2017, and to probe whether any inadequacies in the emergency response contributed to individual deaths and/or if they could have been prevented.

The hearing continues.

