Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Fresh pay offer for Tayside and Fife council workers could stop five-day strike

By Alasdair Clark
October 29 2021, 2.59pm Updated: October 29 2021, 4.01pm
Unite members in Fife had been due to strike over a pay dispute
Unite members in Fife had been due to strike over a pay dispute

A new pay deal could prevent some Tayside and Fife council workers going on strike next month.

Trade union Unite says it will ballot members on the new deal offered by umbrella body Cosla.

A five-day walkout over a pay dispute had been planned from November 8, with trade unions urging groups of staff to strike over failed pay talks.

Refuse and recycling workers in Dundee, Fife and Angus were among those set to be involved, leading to concerns about waste collection – with a warning of potentially “significant disruption”.

Talks progress amid threat of five-day strike

School janitors and cleaning staff were also set to walk out in Fife, though no school workers would have been involved in Dundee and Angus, while workers in Perth and Kinross were also not involved.

An update from Unite on Friday says the union welcomes progress in talks with Cosla, which negotiates council staff pay on behalf of all of Scotland’s local authorities.

Refuse workers were among those threatening industrial action.

A ballot will be conducted among members to decide whether to accept the revised offer, while the union says it will consider whether to postpone the planned industrial action during this process.

A statement from the union said: “Unite will follow the democratic process and put this offer to their local government committee meeting on Monday with a view to conducting a consultative ballot over the next two weeks as well as considering the postponement of the upcoming industrial action.”

The decision to accept the offer rests with the workforce within local authorities

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite appreciate that there has been an updated offer made by Cosla which could help bring an end to this dispute.

“The decision to accept the offer rests with the workforce within local authorities.

“Unite members will decide if the offer is good enough and we will await the outcome of the democratic process on whether this dispute is settled.

Decision on strike action due next week

“Any decision to postpone future strike action will be made early next week.”

Cosla has confirmed a revised offer had been submitted to the trade unions.

It is understood the other local government unions, including GMB, will ballot members on the offer.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A resolution which is suitable for all
sides and avoids industrial action is in all our best interests.”

Tayside and Fife council workers announce five-day November strike over pay dispute

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier