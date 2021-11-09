New Scottish fireworks laws promised after ‘horrific’ attacks on firefighters

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Government has committed to introducing further fireworks laws in Scotland after a number of firefighters were attacked on Bonfire Night – including in Dundee.

Attacks of emergency crews were raised in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, with politicians condemning the incidents.

While attacks on fire crews were down by a third on November 5, a total of eight attacks were reported on crews in 2021.

This included an incident in Kirkton in Dundee, where firefighters were forced to leave the scene after coming under attack.

Ash Denham, the Scottish Government’s community safety minister, says she is “appalled” by the attacks on crews.

She says calls on Bonfire Night were down, but added: “There is still an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour in our communities relating to fireworks.

“I am engaging with our emergency services as they debrief and analyse the data to ensure we maintain the downward trend in callouts.”

A number of changes were already made in time for this year’s Guy Fawkes celebrations, including a ban on fireworks after midnight.

But the government plans to pass legislation on other recommendations made by a review group.

Scottish Conservatives MSP Jamie Greene says the attacks over the weekend were “horrific”.

‘Horrific’ attacks on firefighters condemned

He says the parliament “must send a strong and simple message” that people cannot attack emergency service workers, and has called on the government to double the potential penalty for such assaults from 12 to 24 months in prison.

Ms Denham said: “For anyone misusing fireworks, that line is clear that people who offend will be dealt with.

“Where we have powers we have acted, that applies to fireworks and it applies to sentences for attacks on police officers and firefighters.”

Fire service condemns attacks

Condemning the attacks, Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues – including the police when they must escort us at the scene.

“This type of behaviour is, of course, carried out by a very small minority and we once again thank our communities for their continuing support and working together with us to stay safe.”