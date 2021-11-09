Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Scottish fireworks laws promised after ‘horrific’ attacks on firefighters

By Alasdair Clark
November 9 2021, 5.32pm

The Scottish Government has committed to introducing further fireworks laws in Scotland after a number of firefighters were attacked on Bonfire Night – including in Dundee.

Attacks of emergency crews were raised in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, with politicians condemning the incidents.

While attacks on fire crews were down by a third on November 5, a total of eight attacks were reported on crews in 2021.

This included an incident in Kirkton in Dundee, where firefighters were forced to leave the scene after coming under attack.

Ash Denham, the Scottish Government’s community safety minister, says she is “appalled” by the attacks on crews.

Firefighters were attacked at the bonfire in Kirkton and had to leave the scene

She says calls on Bonfire Night were down, but added: “There is still an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour in our communities relating to fireworks.

“I am engaging with our emergency services as they debrief and analyse the data to ensure we maintain the downward trend in callouts.”

A number of changes were already made in time for this year’s Guy Fawkes celebrations, including a ban on fireworks after midnight.

But the government plans to pass legislation on other recommendations made by a review group.

Scottish Conservatives MSP Jamie Greene says the attacks over the weekend were “horrific”.

‘Horrific’ attacks on firefighters condemned

He says the parliament “must send a strong and simple message” that people cannot attack emergency service workers, and has called on the government to double the potential penalty for such assaults from 12 to 24 months in prison.

Ms Denham said: “For anyone misusing fireworks, that line is clear that people who offend will be dealt with.

“Where we have powers we have acted, that applies to fireworks and it applies to sentences for attacks on police officers and firefighters.”

Fire service condemns attacks

Condemning the attacks, Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues – including the police when they must escort us at the scene.

“This type of behaviour is, of course, carried out by a very small minority and we once again thank our communities for their continuing support and working together with us to stay safe.”

Man, 19, charged with throwing firework in Dundee city centre

