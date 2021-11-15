Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police say ‘nothing to suggest’ attack in Scotland as UK terror threat level raised to severe

By Alasdair Clark
November 15 2021, 6.56pm
The terror threat level in the UK has been raised to 'severe'

Police say there is nothing specific to suggest a terror attack in Scotland after the threat level in the UK was raised to severe.

The move to the second-highest warning level, which means an attack is “highly likely”, was confirmed earlier on Monday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the change in readiness following an explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool which police have declared a terrorist incident.

The change was also prompted by the killing of MP Sir David Amess, which was similarly declared as terrorism.

Responding to the increased threat level, Police Scotland said there was “nothing specific” to suggest a threat to Scotland, but the force urged the public to remain vigilant.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable, Mark Williams said: “This afternoon the Home Secretary announced an increase in the UK’s Terrorist Threat Level from Substantial to Severe, meaning an attack is now deemed to be highly likely.

I would stress at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams

“While the terrorist threat in the UK is diverse, volatile and complex, I would stress at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland.

“I do want to take this opportunity to remind the public not to be alarmed, but to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or in an emergency by dialling 999.

