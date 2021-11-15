Police say ‘nothing to suggest’ attack in Scotland as UK terror threat level raised to severe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police say there is nothing specific to suggest a terror attack in Scotland after the threat level in the UK was raised to severe.

The move to the second-highest warning level, which means an attack is “highly likely”, was confirmed earlier on Monday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the change in readiness following an explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool which police have declared a terrorist incident.

The change was also prompted by the killing of MP Sir David Amess, which was similarly declared as terrorism.

Public urged to remain vigilant as terror threat level increased

Responding to the increased threat level, Police Scotland said there was “nothing specific” to suggest a threat to Scotland, but the force urged the public to remain vigilant.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable, Mark Williams said: “This afternoon the Home Secretary announced an increase in the UK’s Terrorist Threat Level from Substantial to Severe, meaning an attack is now deemed to be highly likely.

“While the terrorist threat in the UK is diverse, volatile and complex, I would stress at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland.

“I do want to take this opportunity to remind the public not to be alarmed, but to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or in an emergency by dialling 999.