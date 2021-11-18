Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland raises age of criminal responsibility from one of lowest in world

By Alasdair Clark
November 18 2021, 4.53pm Updated: November 18 2021, 5.13pm
The age of criminal responsibility is rising from eight to 12
The age of criminal responsibility is rising from eight to 12

Scotland is set to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old from December — increasing from one of the youngest in the world.

Children as young as eight can currently be charged with a crime, but only those 12 or older can actually be prosecuted in a criminal court.

The discrepancy will be closed from December 17, with the age of responsibility increased by four years.

It means Scotland will have the highest age of criminal responsibility of all UK nations.

Parts of the legislation, including regulations that mean a child under 12 cannot be considered an ‘offender’, have already been implemented.

‘Groundbreaking change’ to protect children

Children’s minister Clare Haughey has confirmed the change would be implemented after the Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Act 2019 was approved by parliament.

Currently, children aged 8 to 11 could be charged with a crime and their case heard by a Children’s Hearing — but they cannot be given a criminal record.

Ms Haughey said the “groundbreaking” approach is designed to protect children from the “harmful effects of early criminalisation”.

“It means primary school-aged children will no longer be stigmatised from being labelled as offenders at such a young age, which will improve their life chances and wellbeing,” she said.

The politician added: “Evidence shows that many children and young people who display harmful behaviours are highly vulnerable and have experienced trauma and adversity.

“They may have been victims of crime in their own lives. Understanding this, and responding with compassion and willingness to work with children will ensure that fewer enter the criminal justice system as they grow up.

Do you agree with the higher age of criminal responsibility in Scotland?

“The legislation means Scotland will have the highest age of criminal responsibility in the UK – we are proud to be leading the way in this progressive approach.”

She pointed out that police will still have powers to investigate children under the age of 12 in serious cases, such as if they are behaving in a sexually violent way.

These powers will only be available in the most serious cases, and the government say a court order will normally be required.

Former St Johnstone winger in court row over management bonus

More from The Courier