Almost three-quarters of Moray babies born in Aberdeen following Dr Gray’s downgrade in 2018

An error occurred. Please try again.

Around 75% of Moray babies have been born in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital since Elgin’s maternity services were downgraded.

Maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital were temporarily downgraded in June 2018 due to a staffing crisis.

It was thought the step would only last a year, but three years on, the service has still not returned to full strength.

As a result, families have been forced to drive to either Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth.

Now, new figures obtained by BBC Scotland suggest that 75% of Moray babies are now born in Aberdeen.

Stark contrast

In 2018, about 85% of Moray babies were born at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Between its downgrade of services and October 31 of this year, that figure has dropped to 25%.

Of the 3,142 babies born between July 1 2018 and October 31 2021, 796 were born in Elgin’s Dr Gray’s Hospital.

And around 2,317 were born at maternity services in Aberdeen.

Compared with the three years previous to the downgrade, 2,736 of 3,169 Moray babies were born at Dr Gray’s.

Just 409 were born in Aberdeen.

A dangerous journey

The drive from Elgin to Aberdeen along the A96 can take upwards of 90 minutes without considering potentially poor weather conditions.

Last week, Tory leader Douglas Ross said Moray women are at a “very real risk” of giving birth on the stretch after plans emerged to install snow gates on either side of Glens of Foudland.

The Moray MP said the Bear Scotland proposals acted as a reminder of how “unsuitable” the current arrangements are for mums and warned they could put them at real danger in the winter.

He said: “This means that if we have any snow, the road could be closed at short notice, and that would be awful for any women in Moray who are having to be transferred in labour to the maternity hospital in Aberdeen.

“There would be a very real risk of people giving birth on the A96 in the back of an ambulance.”

Mr Ross, who is also a Highlands and Islands MSP, knows only too well the situation facing women in his constituency as his wife Krystle was rushed by ambulance from Elgin to Aberdeen while in labour with the couple’s youngest son, James.

Independent review expected in coming weeks

An independent review of maternity services in Moray is expected to be released at some point this month.

The paper was due to be released back in June, and the delay was met with criticism from campaign groups who fear another winter without essential services.

Campaign group Keep Mum (Maternity Unit for Moray) has been campaigning to protect services at Dr Gray’s.

Speaking to the BBC, spokeswoman Kirsty Watson said: “It’s definitely not a surprise but it is deeply worrying because Moray is not some tiny rural area.

“As you can see from these figures, before the downgrade there were around 1,000 births per year at Dr Grays in Elgin.

“So it’s just not acceptable that so many women are having to travel this long and dangerous journey, and have done for three years now. Women and their families are suffering intolerable levels of anxiety and stress at the moment.”

What is the hospital’s stance?

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager at Dr Gray’s, told the BBC: “This has been challenging for the community and for both maternity teams”

“It is our duty to ensure the safety of our patients and our staff is always paramount.”

Staff have recognised that the past three to four years had seen a reduction in local deliveries and an increase in births at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

He added: “Whatever the outcome from the independent review, we hope this will describe a sustainable solution to support deliveries closer to home for the Moray population.”