A9 crash: Two in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after military lorry overturns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two men have been taken to hospital after a military lorry overturned on the A9 near Dunblane, with their injuries said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened at around 9.45am on Tuesday at the Keir Roundabout.

The army lorry had been travelling south on the A9 before overturning and crashing on the roundabout.

Pictures from the scene showed the vehicle had sustained significant damage, with police saying two occupants from the vehicle had been taken to hospital.

Two men hospitalised after A9 crash near Dunblane

Officers have launched an investigation, appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

The road remains partially blocked southbound but Traffic Scotland says delays have eased off on the route, which is the main road between Glasgow and Tayside.

Injuries ‘serious but not life-threatening

The two occupants – men aged 33 and 21 – have been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are said to be serious but are not considered life-threatening.

An Army spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving a military vehicle on the A9.

“As this is an ongoing incident further questions should be directed to Police Scotland.”

Sergeant John Lang of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Appeal for witnesses

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0670 of 23 November.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the air ambulance had been dispatched to the scene, but the two patients were taken to hospital by road.

A spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance, and two patients were transported by road to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

The fire service sent three appliances to the scene.