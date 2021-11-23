Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A9 crash: Two in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after military lorry overturns

By Alasdair Clark
November 23 2021, 12.35pm Updated: November 23 2021, 1.49pm
The military lorry overturned earlier this morning
Two men have been taken to hospital after a military lorry overturned on the A9 near Dunblane, with their injuries said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened at around 9.45am on Tuesday at the Keir Roundabout.

The army lorry had been travelling south on the A9 before overturning and crashing on the roundabout.

Pictures from the scene showed the vehicle had sustained significant damage, with police saying two occupants from the vehicle had been taken to hospital.

Two men hospitalised after A9 crash near Dunblane

Officers have launched an investigation, appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

The road remains partially blocked southbound but Traffic Scotland says delays have eased off on the route, which is the main road between Glasgow and Tayside.

Injuries ‘serious but not life-threatening 

The two occupants – men aged 33 and 21 – have been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are said to be serious but are not considered life-threatening.

An Army spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving a military vehicle on the A9.

“As this is an ongoing incident further questions should be directed to Police Scotland.”

A9 Keir Roundabout
The A9 near Keir Roundabout

Sergeant John Lang of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Appeal for witnesses

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0670 of 23 November.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the air ambulance had been dispatched to the scene, but the two patients were taken to hospital by road.

A spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance, and two patients were transported by road to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

The fire service sent three appliances to the scene.

