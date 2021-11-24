Supermarket to open at former Aberdeen fire control room this week

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new Co-op store is scheduled to open later this week at the former fire service control in Aberdeen.

The new location on Mouthooly Way will create 15 local jobs following a £627,000 investment.

Opening to customers for the first time on Friday, the store will be run entirely on renewable energy.

The £2.5 million site redevelopment had originally included the two upper floors being converted into apartments.

But, Aberdeen-based charity the Alhikmah Foundation, which runs the Masjid Alhikmah mosque on Nelson Street, has snapped up the space and plan to use it for community activities.

Rikki Shirreffs, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to open Co-op’s newest food store here in Mounthooly, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community and welcoming them into their Co-op.

“We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer, conveniently.”

The former control room was last used by call handlers back in 2016.