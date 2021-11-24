Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Supermarket to open at former Aberdeen fire control room this week

By Daniel Boal
November 24 2021, 3.30pm

A new Co-op store is scheduled to open later this week at the former fire service control in Aberdeen.

The new location on Mouthooly Way will create 15 local jobs following a £627,000 investment.

Opening to customers for the first time on Friday, the store will be run entirely on renewable energy.

The £2.5 million site redevelopment had originally included the two upper floors being converted into apartments.

But, Aberdeen-based charity the Alhikmah Foundation, which runs the Masjid Alhikmah mosque on Nelson Street, has snapped up the space and plan to use it for community activities.

Rikki Shirreffs, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to open Co-op’s newest food store here in Mounthooly, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community and welcoming them into their Co-op.

“We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer, conveniently.”

The former control room was last used by call handlers back in 2016.

 

