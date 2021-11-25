Storm Arwen: Met office issue amber ‘danger to life’ warning for Tayside and Fife By Alasdair Clark November 25 2021, 10.53am Updated: November 25 2021, 11.21am The Met Office has named the first storm of the year [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Scotland told to prepare for disruption as Storm Arwen set to batter country Tayside and Fife set to be battered by winds of up to 80mph Wintry blast ‘set to hit Scotland’ – but what can we expect in Tayside and Fife? Why Tayside and Fife are set to be warmer than Madrid and Venice