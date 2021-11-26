Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Met Office issue rare RED wind warning in Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
November 26 2021, 11.11am Updated: November 26 2021, 4.35pm
A rare red warning for wind has been issued

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for high winds due to hit Dundee and Fife today amid Storm Arwen.

The most eastern parts of Scotland are covered by the red alert, including parts of Angus, Dundee and Fife.

Experts at the Met Office have said the high winds will bring disruption and pose a risk, especially in those areas covered by the amber and red weather alerts.

Winds in those areas covered by the red warning could be capable of damaging buildings, with “roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The warning could have an impact on planned events, including the first day of Dundee Winterfest at Slessor Gardens.

It’s understood the Christmas festival’s organisers are holding a health and safety meeting at around 3pm to assess the situation.

Loganair have cancelled all flights to and from Dundee Airport for the rest of the day on Friday as a result of the warning.

What is a red weather warning?

Red warnings are the Met Office’s most severe alert, and they are issued only rarely when it is thought the weather will cause the greatest disruption.

This is the first time such a warning has been issued since February 2018.

It is in place from 3pm today until 2am on Saturday morning.

The Met Office are warning that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights expected in the affected areas.

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes could also pose a risk to life.

The Met Office says: “Red means you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the weather.

“Widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely.

“You must avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

Winds of up to 75mph expected

Coastal areas are expected to see the worst of the weather, with Carnoustie expected to see winds of up to 70mph on Friday evening.

Similar gusts are forecast in Anstruther and Leuchars in Fife.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “The worst-affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves, with beach material being thrown around.”

Snow has started to fall in Arbroath

Scottish Government transport minister Graeme Dey has warned of potential transport disruption as he advised people to check the latest information before they set off.

Travel disruption in Dundee and Fife

Traffic restrictions have already been put in place, including on the Tay Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.

Both will close to all vehicles except single-decker buses and cars later this evening, while a speed restriction of 30mph is currently in force on the Tay Bridge.

The Queensferry Crossing will close to double-decker buses at 6pm and then all high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorcycles at 7pm until midnight.

