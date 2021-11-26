Storm Arwen LIVE updates as winds of up to 75mph bring disruption to Tayside and Fife By Alasdair Clark November 26 2021, 2.34pm Updated: November 26 2021, 5.19pm Locals caught in the wind and rain in Dundee city centre. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up All the latest news and storm warning updates live as forecasters predict strong winds in Scotland brought by Storm Arwen will cause major disruption in Tayside and Fife. A red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office which covers parts of Angus, Fife and Dundee, while Perth and Kinross is subject to an amber alert. Locals have been warned of major disruption to travel, as well as potential damage to buildings. Events such as Dundee’s Winterfest have been called off for the day. We’ll have the latest weather warnings from Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus today, with minute-by-minute rolling coverage across the east of Scotland. Follow along for all the latest from across the region. Storm Arwen weather warnings in Scotland today More from The Courier I’m A Celebrity will not air live due to Storm Arwen weather warning Storm Arwen: Major disruption on roads and railways as Scots urged not to travel Storm Arwen: How does it compare to historical Tayside and Fife wind speeds? Dundee Winterfest: Opening day cancelled amid Storm Arwen red weather warning