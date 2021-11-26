Storm Arwen LIVE updates as winds of up to 75mph bring disruption to Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

All the latest news and storm warning updates live as forecasters predict strong winds in Scotland brought by Storm Arwen will cause major disruption in Tayside and Fife.

A red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office which covers parts of Angus, Fife and Dundee, while Perth and Kinross is subject to an amber alert.

Locals have been warned of major disruption to travel, as well as potential damage to buildings. Events such as Dundee’s Winterfest have been called off for the day.

We’ll have the latest weather warnings from Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus today, with minute-by-minute rolling coverage across the east of Scotland.

Follow along for all the latest from across the region.

Storm Arwen weather warnings in Scotland today