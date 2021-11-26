Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Storm Arwen LIVE updates as winds of up to 75mph bring disruption to Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
November 26 2021, 2.34pm Updated: November 26 2021, 5.19pm
Locals caught in the wind and rain in Dundee city centre.
Locals caught in the wind and rain in Dundee city centre.

All the latest news and storm warning updates live as forecasters predict strong winds in Scotland brought by Storm Arwen will cause major disruption in Tayside and Fife.

A red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office which covers parts of Angus, Fife and Dundee, while Perth and Kinross is subject to an amber alert.

Locals have been warned of major disruption to travel, as well as potential damage to buildings. Events such as Dundee’s Winterfest have been called off for the day.

 

We’ll have the latest weather warnings from Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus today, with minute-by-minute rolling coverage across the east of Scotland.

Follow along for all the latest from across the region.

Storm Arwen weather warnings in Scotland today

More from The Courier