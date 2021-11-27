Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Aberdeenshire man dies in Storm Arwen after being crushed by fallen tree

By Denny Andonova
November 27 2021, 4.46pm Updated: November 27 2021, 6.19pm
Police van hit by a tree in Hatton of Fintray. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

A man has died after being crushed by a fallen tree amid the widespread chaos caused by Storm Arwen.

The 35-year-old was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle on the B977 Aberdeen to Kintore road near Hatton of Fintray yesterday evening.

This is the first confirmed victim of Storm Arwen in Scotland as the furious weather got a grip of the north and north-east over the weekend – causing extensive disruption and damage.

The Met Office issued a rare red alert for severe weather and “danger to life” from 3pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday – warning some parts of the region will be battered by winds of up to 80mph.

Yesterday, drivers were advised to keep off all roads unless for essential purposes as fallen trees and flying debris raised concern for injuries and life across the region.

Storm Arwen claims its first victim in Scotland

Police were called to the incident near Hatton of Fintray at around 5.45pm after receiving reports a Nissan Navara pick-up truck has been struck by a fallen tree.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle – who has not been named – was pronounced dead at the scene and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The police van in attendance was also damaged in the severe weather after another tree crushed the vehicle while officers were carrying out inquiries.

It was seen stuck under the hefty trunk of the tree this morning, however, police confirmed the van was empty at the time and nobody was injured.

Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Police are now appealing for any eyewitnesses of the tragic death to come forward.

Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Officers responding to this crash had parked a distance away due to weather conditions.

“On returning to their van they discovered a tree had fallen on it. No one was injured.”

People with further information in relation to the incident are urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 2999 of November 26.