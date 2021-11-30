Charity Befriend a Child launches Christmas appeal for 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

A charity is appealing for the public’s support to bring the magic of Christmas to children in the north-east.

The annual Giving Tree Appeal organised by Befriend a Child aims to ensure that no child wakens up with nothing to open on Christmas morning.

Tags with details for different age groups are available to pick up from shops and businesses across the region, and people are invited to buy an appropriate gift or donate money towards a suitable experience as they go about their own Christmas shopping.

Befriending has an impact on young lives

Jean Gordon, head of operations at Befriend a Child, said they are “overwhelmed” with the public’s generosity every year.

“Christmas can be a difficult time of year for many of the children we support at Befriend a Child, and donations received through our Giving Tree appeal help us ensure all of these children and their siblings receive presents to open on Christmas morning.

“The experiences the children enjoy with their befrienders and mentors have a truly incredible impact on their young lives.

“They give the children the opportunity to take part in activities that may otherwise not be available to them.

“Helping them grow in confidence and self-esteem, learn new skills and life interests and improve their wellbeing as they spend time with a trusted friend and positive adult role model.”

Donations make a ‘huge difference’

Befriend a Child supports school-aged children in the north-east who are growing up in difficult life circumstances. They are matched with befrienders or mentors who act as a positive role model in their lives.

The money raised during the appeal also helps the charity fund its befriending programme so the young people will have outings to look forward to next year.

Tara Morrison, fundraising and marketing coordinator, thanked everyone who had taken part in the Giving Tree Appeal so far.

She added: “Every single donation will make a huge difference to the local children we support and will help to make sure they have a truly special Christmas and a fun filled 2022 making happy memories with their befriender.”

Members of the public can take part in the Giving Tree Appeal by taking a tag from one of the local partners or by donating virtually.