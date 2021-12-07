Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Full list of ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife cancelled due to Storm Barra

By Alasdair Clark
December 7 2021, 12.15pm Updated: December 7 2021, 6.32pm
ScotRail train during bad weather
A raft of services have been cancelled or altered from 3pm onwards.

A raft of ScotRail services across Tayside and Fife have been cancelled on Tuesday afternoon due to Storm Barra.

Yellow weather warnings for wind, snow and ice are in force across much of Scotland, with travellers warned to expect disruption as a result.

Cancellations have been announced by the rail operator on the Fife circle, and trains heading north to Dundee, Angus and beyond have also been affected.

The east of the country is expected to see strong winds throughout the day on Tuesday, with a yellow warning in place until midnight.

Forecasters have predicted gales of up to 60mph in some parts of Angus and Fife, while winds are expected to reach more than 50mph in Dundee.

Full list of cancelled ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife

In a customer update, ScotRail says that because of the severe weather forecast services of some routes have been limited or cancelled completely.

Fife Circle

The operator has said all services between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath will be withdrawn from 3pm, meaning no trains will run on the Fife Circle from this time.

The follow services have been cancelled:

  • 3.17pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 4.02pm
  • 3.28pm Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh due 4.12pm
  • 4.19pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 5.01pm
  • 4.26pm Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh due 5.08pm
  • 4.46pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 5.28pm

Edinburgh to Dundee/Aberdeen

All services from Edinburgh to Aberdeen are withdrawn, but a two-hourly service between Dundee and Aberdeen will be in operation.

This will depart Dundee at 4.39pm, 6.58pm, 8.46pm and 10.55pm.

Trains due to run between Edinburgh and Arbroath will terminate and start from Dundee from 3pm onwards.

LNER services also affected

LNER, which runs trains on the east coast main line between London and Aberdeen, has also warned that its services will be affected on Tuesday.

That includes trains starting and terminating in Dundee, meaning stations in Angus will not be served by some services.

Scots urged to ‘exercise caution’

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is urging Scots to check the latest travel advice.

Mr Swinney said: “In preparation for Storm Barra, I met resilience partners to oversee efforts and ensure every possible resource is deployed and continues to stand by to coordinate support.

Strong winds are expected across the east of Scotland

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information and support where needed.

“I would urge everyone in the affected areas to exercise caution and follow the latest travel advice.”

Storm Barra: People warned to ‘brace themselves’ and train services disrupted

