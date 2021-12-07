Full list of ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife cancelled due to Storm Barra

An error occurred. Please try again.

A raft of ScotRail services across Tayside and Fife have been cancelled on Tuesday afternoon due to Storm Barra.

Yellow weather warnings for wind, snow and ice are in force across much of Scotland, with travellers warned to expect disruption as a result.

Cancellations have been announced by the rail operator on the Fife circle, and trains heading north to Dundee, Angus and beyond have also been affected.

The east of the country is expected to see strong winds throughout the day on Tuesday, with a yellow warning in place until midnight.

Forecasters have predicted gales of up to 60mph in some parts of Angus and Fife, while winds are expected to reach more than 50mph in Dundee.

Full list of cancelled ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife

In a customer update, ScotRail says that because of the severe weather forecast services of some routes have been limited or cancelled completely.

Fife Circle

The operator has said all services between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath will be withdrawn from 3pm, meaning no trains will run on the Fife Circle from this time.

The follow services have been cancelled:

3.17pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 4.02pm

3.28pm Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh due 4.12pm

4.19pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 5.01pm

4.26pm Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh due 5.08pm

4.46pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 5.28pm

Edinburgh to Dundee/Aberdeen

All services from Edinburgh to Aberdeen are withdrawn, but a two-hourly service between Dundee and Aberdeen will be in operation.

This will depart Dundee at 4.39pm, 6.58pm, 8.46pm and 10.55pm.

Trains due to run between Edinburgh and Arbroath will terminate and start from Dundee from 3pm onwards.

LNER services also affected

LNER, which runs trains on the east coast main line between London and Aberdeen, has also warned that its services will be affected on Tuesday.

That includes trains starting and terminating in Dundee, meaning stations in Angus will not be served by some services.

⚠️ #LNERUpdate Due to high winds, the 14:52 #Aberdeen to #KingsCross due 22:09 will be started from #Dundee (16:08). Rail replacement coaches will run from affected stations to #Edinburgh. Please see https://t.co/OmFNCx20Bz for further updates. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 7, 2021

Scots urged to ‘exercise caution’

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is urging Scots to check the latest travel advice.

Mr Swinney said: “In preparation for Storm Barra, I met resilience partners to oversee efforts and ensure every possible resource is deployed and continues to stand by to coordinate support.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information and support where needed.

“I would urge everyone in the affected areas to exercise caution and follow the latest travel advice.”