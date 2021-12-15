Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omicron cases in Dundee and Fife spike as health chief warns of ‘staggering’ level of cases to come

By Alasdair Clark
December 15 2021, 3.07pm Updated: December 15 2021, 4.24pm
Omicron Tayside Fife chart
The number of cases of Omicron has risen sharply.

The number of Omicron Covid cases in Tayside and Fife has spiked as one of the UK’s top doctors warns of a “staggering” level of infections to come.

NHS Fife reported 13 new cases of Omicron on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant identified there to 15.

Meanwhile, NHS Tayside has nine new cases, bringing the total number of Omicron cases identified across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross to 14.

Health experts have predicted the variant, which is feared to be more transmissible, will soon become dominant in Scotland.

A total of 5,115 new cases of coronavirus were identified in Scotland on December 15, with Omicron accounting for 265, or 5.14%, of these cases.

This is an increase on the 3.53% of the 3,117 cases linked to the variant yesterday.

The government also reports 544 people were receiving treatment for coronavirus in hospital, while 38 are in intensive care.

Data also showed a further 22 new deaths among people who tested positive for the virus recently, including two in Fife and two in Dundee.

No deaths in the last 24 hours were reported in Angus or Perth and Kinross.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to “act now”, warning that Omicron could clame more lives if its spread is not controlled.

She introduced new guidance earlier this week, urging Scots to limit the number of other households they meet, but stopped short of reintroducing any legal restrictions.

In a personal plea that aired on TV, Ms Sturgeon said there could be up to 15,000 Omicron infections per day if the virus is allowed to spiral out of control.

Her comments have been echoed by Dr Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency.

Dr Harries told MPs in the House of Commons that the country would record “quite staggering” numbers of infections because of the new variant in the coming days.

“The real potential risk here – and I would underline that because we are still learning a lot about the variant – is in relation to its severity, clinical severity, and therefore whether those cases turn into severe disease, hospitalisations and deaths.

“We’re still at too early a stage for that, in fact the world probably is still at too early a stage to be clear,” she said.

Senior ministers from all four nations of the UK are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the response to Omicron.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove will chair a Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also due to host a Covid press conference at 5pm where he is expected to set out the latest data and emphasise the need for people to take up the offer a booster vaccine dose.

