Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Omicron scam asks people to apply for PCR test ‘to avoid isolation rules’

By Katy Scott
December 16 2021, 11.00am Updated: December 16 2021, 11.13am
omicron scam
The scam often has NHS branding.

A scam is asking people to register for a new PCR test in order to avoid Covid Omicron self-isolation rules.

Police in Tayside are warning of the fake texts, which claim that older PCR tests cannot detect the Omicron variant, and that a new type of test is required.

It says that individuals who refuse to be tested will be forced to isolate.

Criminals then encourage the recipient to order the new PCR test using a link, which asks users to fill in a form with their personal details.

Officers say this could be used by crooks to access sensitive information, such as a bank account.

‘Using the pandemic for their gain’

A statement from Police Scotland said: “This is by no means the first time fraudsters have used the pandemic for their gain.

“Since March 2020, the unscrupulous have angled their scams on everything from bogus Covid-19 business support grants and vaccination bookings to fake vaccine passes.

“The NHS will not contact you offering this type of product in this manner.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Scam Messages As you may already be aware, a number of scams relating to the latest…

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

“If you need any information about current Covid-related matters, then visit the NHS website.

“To report scams, contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000

“If you believe you have been a victim of a scam of this nature, please call 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Extra staff sent to St Andrews Covid booster clinic as ‘huge’ queue builds up

More from The Courier