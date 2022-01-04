10 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to find them?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Many missing person appeals are shared every year, and thankfully most are usually found within days.

But as we head into 2022, many families across Scotland will be hoping the new year brings fresh answers in the search for those who are missing and have yet to be found.

Across Tayside and Fife a total of nine men are still missing, some have been out of touch with family and friends for weeks, months and even years.

The cases include two of the longest-running missing person inquiries in Scotland, including the case of one Fife man who has not been seen since 1998.

If your loved one is missing, or you’d like to issue a fresh appeal, contact The Courier via livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Allan Bryant

Missing from Fife since November 2013, then 23-year-old Allan Bryant has not been seen since her left a nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3.

Despite extensive police inquiries and appeals from Allan’s family there has been very little progress in his search to locate him.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom, dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

Those who may be able to help can call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Ian Mowatt

Missing from his home in North Grimsby, Arbroath, since 2007, police have been unable to trace Ian Mowatt.

Aged 36 when he vanished, Ian has not been seen since August 12 2007 and officers are still looking for information that could help to trace him.

Ian is 6ft 4ins in height and of heavy build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos including one of a panther on his right arm and a tribal design on his back.

When last seen, Ian was wearing a light grey hooded top, as well as a green and white-hooped Celtic football shirt, combat trousers and white trainers.

Think you can help?

Police Scotland works with the Missing People Charity – the only charity in the UK which specialises in bringing missing children and adults back together with their families.

They can be contacted via telephone on freephone 116 000 or by visiting the Missing People website.

Alexander ‘Sandy’ Joseph Clarke

Police have been searching for missing Kirkcaldy man Alexander Clarke since he vanished in 2013.

They say they are keen to find the missing piece of the puzzle that will help them trace Sandy.

Then 37, he was last seen around 2am on May 4 2013 leaving the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and walking east along Hayfield Road.

Allan Taylor

Despite his car being found in Glencoe, Police are still searching for missing man Alan Taylor.

The 57-year-old was last seen on Wednesday September 8 on South Tay Street, Dundee and reported missing on Tuesday, 21 September.

It is believed that he may be in the Glencoe area after his car, a grey Fiat Punto (TN07 OWK), was discovered in The Three Sisters layby.

Kenneth George James

Last seen in 1998 when he was 18-years-old, Kenneth George James left his home address at in Ancrum Court, Glenrothes at around 7am before he vanished.

Fife Missing Person Coordinator Sergeant Peter Wordie said: “This case is subject to regular review and Kenneth’s mother and aunt have never given up hope of finding him.

“The Missing People Charity have worked closely with them throughout the years to try and keep Kenneth’s disappearance in the public eye.

“They have reproduced an image recently which gives an artist impression on how Kenneth may look in the present day. He will be in his 40s.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the image or believes they may have seen Kenneth to please contact us as soon as possible via 101.”

Paul Johnson

Fife pensioner Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen in September 2021 before he vanished shortly after 10pm.

Paul is known to be a keen walker and extensive searches have been carried out in St Andrews and the surrounding area of areas he is known to frequent.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of 16 September 2021.

Peter McGuire

On Wednesday January 27 1993, Peter McGuire, who was 21 at the time, went missing from his home in High Valleyfield. He was seen later that day leaving Carnegie Swimming pool in Dunfermline.

An extensive investigation was launched to trace Peter, resulting in his car being recovered near to the Forth Road Bridge, but there have been no further sightings or information regarding his whereabouts in the nearly 30 years since he vanished.

Police Scotland’s Fife Division is continuing to carry out investigative work.

Robert Watson

Officers are continuing to search for 51-year-old Robert Watson, missing from Arbroath, since Tuesday November 2 2021.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing and officers have established Robert’s phone was found in the King’s Drive area, where member of the public found the phone and dropped it off at Arbroath Police Station.

It has also been established that Robert was seen in the Kings Drive area around 10:30pm on November 2.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1002 of November 3, 2021.

Robert Clark

Robert Clark who has been missing since Sunday November 15 2020, and has not been seen since.

The 58-year-old from Inverkeithing, known as Rab or Sparks, was last seen around 8.45pm on Sunday, 15 November, in the Lumphinnans are of Fife.

A Honda CBR600 motorcycle belonging to Mr Clark was recovered at Fordell Industrial Estate in Crossgates, Fife, on Monday, 11 January, 2021 and enquiries remain ongoing.

Chief Inspector Paul Dick of Fife Division said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to trace Mr Clark since he was reported missing in November. We have recently located his motorcycle but we are yet to locate Mr Clark.

“We have received a number of potential sightings from members of the public and I would take the opportunity to thank people for their help so far.

“We will continue to follow up on every piece of information we receive so I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Clark to get in touch.”

You can see the full list of people missing in Scotland on the Police Scotland website.

Alistair Blyth

Police have confirmed the case of missing Dunfermline man Alistair Blyth remains open, 33 years after he vanished.

An ambulance driver, Alistair Blyth was on a work night out when he was last seen at around 10:30pm on December 23 leaving the City Hotel on Bridge Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Alistair Blyth, was reported missing to police in December,1988.

“A thorough investigation was carried out to trace him but unfortunately he has not been found.

“He is still a long term missing person with Police Scotland and we would encourage anyone with information about his disappearance contact police via 101.”