Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following A90 crash at Stonehaven

A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and a van on the A90 near Stonehaven.

The crash, which took place at 2.55pm on Friday, involved a blue Hyundai i10 and a silver Renault Trafic van.

The two vehicles collided on the the A90 southbound, a short distance south of Stonehaven, near the slip road for the A92 coast road.

The driver of the van was uninjured, however the Hyundai driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed southbound following the incident, with police warning that it may not reopen for some time.

Police ask witnesses to come forward

Officers are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward and assist in their investigations.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who was on the road in the area around the same time and may have dashcam footage, whether they witnessed the collision or not.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1989 of 17 December.”