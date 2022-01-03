Scotland records more than 20,000 new Covid cases after New Year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has reported a record daily rise in Covid infections today, with the Scottish Government confirming more than 20,000 new cases.

Data published on Monday afternoon, the first since New Year’s Eve, showed the case tally in Scotland had risen by 20,217.

This is the biggest-ever daily increase in cases since the pandemic started in March 2020.

But the government said that laboratory delays in processing the large number of tests were causing extended turnaround times, resulting in a delay in the reporting of results.

It means that even the current figure is likely to be an underestimate until all coronavirus tests are processed.

Of the 65,860 tests that reported a result, 34.9% were positive.

The data also shows that 1,031 people are in hospital who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

This is an increase of more than 100 hospital admissions since New Year’s Eve, the last time the figure was reported.

A total of 38 people are receiving treatment for Covid-19 in intensive care units across the country — an increase of four since December 31.

The data released today also includes the daily increase in infections for the first two days of January, with 17,065 new cases on January 1 and 14,080 recorded on January 2.

The Scottish Parliament is due to meet virtually on Wednesday January 5 for an update on the pandemic, with Nicola Sturgeon likely to address the latest statistics.

Covid vaccine clinics in Tayside very busy

No new local data showing the number of cases in Tayside and Fife has been made available due to the holiday period.

Daily figures have not been published in the normal way since December 31, and health bosses have said the data released this week will show the impact of mixing over the Christmas period.

It comes as the government asked secondary pupils to take at-home lateral flow tests for Covid-19 before returning to the classroom later this week.

Those aged 12-15 have also been urged to come forward for the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with drop-in clinics now open to everyone aged 12 and over.

But NHS Tayside has warned vaccine clinics across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross are very busy.

A spokesperson said: “Some of our vaccination centres have had longer waits for drop-ins and our vaccination teams are working hard to see as many of those as possible who have come along today.

“We have drafted in more vaccinators for today and tomorrow given the demand.

“It’s really encouraging to see so many people coming along, and we’re asking people to be prepared that they may have to wait if they are coming along to a drop-in session.”