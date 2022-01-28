A9 reopens near Dunblane after two-vehicle crash causes tailbacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 has reopened near Dunblane after a two-vehicle crash on Friday caused delays of over half an hour.

Drivers heading north towards Perth faced tailbacks with both lanes northbound closed immediately after the crash.

The road was closed shortly after 12.45pm but emergency crews allowed lane two to reopen a short time later as traffic queued back to Dunblane.

One passerby said the incident “looks serious”, but police confirmed there had been no reports of any injuries.

No police action was taken as a result of the incident.

A force spokeswoman said: “Around 12.45 pm today, Friday, 28 January, 2022, police were called to a two vehicle road crash northbound on the A9, at Balhaldie, near Dunblane.

“No reports of anyone injured at the time.

“Drivers exchanged particulars and cars removed from the road. No further police action.”