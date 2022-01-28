Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A9 reopens near Dunblane after two-vehicle crash causes tailbacks

By Alasdair Clark
January 28 2022, 2.18pm Updated: January 28 2022, 4.30pm
The A9 is closed near Dunblane. Image: Google.
The A9 has reopened near Dunblane after a two-vehicle crash on Friday caused delays of over half an hour.

Drivers heading north towards Perth faced tailbacks with both lanes northbound closed immediately after the crash.

The road was closed shortly after 12.45pm but emergency crews allowed lane two to reopen a short time later as traffic queued back to Dunblane.

One passerby said the incident “looks serious”, but police confirmed there had been no reports of any injuries.

No police action was taken as a result of the incident.

A force spokeswoman said:  “Around 12.45 pm today, Friday, 28 January, 2022, police were called to a two vehicle road crash northbound on the A9, at Balhaldie, near Dunblane.

“No reports of anyone injured at the time.

“Drivers exchanged particulars and cars removed from the road. No further police action.”

